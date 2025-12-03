Averna and Spherea Join Forces to Build a Leading Test & Quality Engineering Systems Integration Organization

Together, they set the New Global Standard for Test and Quality Engineering Solutions

MONTREAL, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Averna, a global leader in test and quality solutions, is proud to announce a strategic consolidation with Spherea, a renowned provider of test systems for mission-critical industries. Under this agreement, Spherea will take full ownership of Averna, marking a significant milestone in both companies' shared mission to become the world's leading test and quality engineering systems integrator.

The transaction is backed by Andera Partners, an international private equity fund, with continued reinvestment from Walter Capital Partners and the management teams of both Averna and Spherea. The deal is expected to close by the end of December 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

Patrice Bélie, CEO of Spherea, will lead the newly formed Spherea group as CEO, while François Rainville will continue as CEO of Averna. Rainville will also take on the role of Chief Operating Officer of the Spherea group.

With more than 1,800 employees across 13 countries, the combined Averna-Spherea group will become one of the largest independent system integrators dedicated to test and quality across a wide range of industries, including aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, medical devices, automotive & transportation, data centers, and power & energy.

"This partnership is a natural evolution of our shared vision," said Patrice Bélie. "By combining our strengths, we are creating a powerhouse in test and quality engineering that is agile, far-reaching, and deeply committed to excellence."

"This is a pivotal opportunity for both companies," said François Rainville. "Spherea and Averna are highly complementary in terms of technology, market presence, and footprint. Together, we will accelerate innovation and deliver even greater value to our customers worldwide. We are excited about the future and the opportunities this partnership will unlock for our customers, employees, and partners."

Both companies will continue to operate in their respective markets while exploring the best commercial and operational avenues to leverage each other's strengths and unique differentiators.

About Averna

As a global test and quality solution integrator, Averna partners with product designers, developers, and OEMs to help them achieve higher product quality, accelerate time to market and protect their brands. Founded in 1999, Averna offers specialized expertise and innovative test, vision inspection, precision assembly and automated solutions that deliver substantial technical, financial and market benefits for clients in the aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, energy, industrials, medical devices & life sciences, semiconductor, telecom and other industries. Averna has offices around the world, and numerous industry certifications such as ISO 9001:2015, and ITAR registration.

www.averna.com

About Spherea

For over 60 years, Spherea has been a global leader in high-end electronic and automated test solutions for aerospace, defense, and other safety-critical industries. Originating in 1965 with the development of the first ATEC® electronic test bench for the Concorde and Mirage F1 programs, Spherea has built a long-standing reputation in designing and supporting advanced testing systems for complex and mission-critical applications. Spherea is majority-owned by the private equity funds Andera MidCap and idiCo, and continues to deliver independent, high-performance solutions that ensure reliability, availability and safety for customers operating in the most demanding environments.

www.spherea.com

