AWOL Vision Unveils Aetherion Series: The World's Sharpest 4K Triple Laser Ultra Short Throw Projector Delivering Industry-Leading Speed, Scale & Sharpness

The first triple laser UST projector to deliver 4K clarity at screen sizes up to 200 inches, engineered for immersive living rooms, cinematic home theaters, and ultra-responsive next-gen gaming

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AWOL Vision today announces the Aetherion series, including the Aetherion Max and Aetherion Pro. The lineup represents the brand's most advanced projection technology to date and is the world's sharpest 4K triple laser ultra short throw (UST) system.

Built around proprietary PixelLock™ technology, a new precision optical engine, and a suite of class-leading innovations, Aetherion delivers unprecedented performance across Speed, Scale, and Sharpness, setting a new benchmark for cinematic, sports stadium, and gaming-grade projection.

AWOL Vision Aetherion Max

Combining 4K clarity up to 200 inches, 1ms-class low-latency gaming, VRR, ALLM, 6,000:1 native contrast, 3,300 ISO lumens (2,600 ISO lumens for Aetherion Pro), and PixelLock™ technology, which fuses and synchronizes each pixel at scale, Aetherion sets a new performance level for ultra short throw projection. It's the industry's first UST projector able to preserve full 4K detail at a massive 200-inch size.

"Aetherion is the culmination of everything we've learned in pushing UST boundaries," said Andy Zhao, Founder & CEO of AWOL Vision. "It's engineered to outperform on every axis, speed for gamers, scale for home-theater and sports enthusiasts, and sharpness that outclasses every 4K UST projector. Whether in the living room, man cave, or backyard, with Aetherion, you can see the difference down to the pixel."

Aetherion Max and Aetherion Pro will be showcased throughout CES 2026 at AWOL Vision's booth in Central Hall, Booth 20410.

SCALE: 4K Preserved Up to 200"

Aetherion's incredible ability to maintain 4K fidelity at unprecedented scale is made possible by its proprietary PixelLock™ technology. The pixel-alignment technology is designed to ensure every single pixel of a 4K image is fused, synchronized, and perfectly positioned on the screen, without color fringing, misalignment, or blurring, even at extreme screen sizes up to 200 inches. UST projectors are uniquely prone to pixel drift and color separation because of their extreme projection angle and complex optical path. PixelLock™ was created specifically to solve these challenges.

It's an integrated optical + mechanical + digital alignment system that compensates for lens element tolerances, temperature-induced expansion, micro-warping of UST angles, reflective path inconsistencies, and DLP sequencing artifacts. It ensures that every light pathway is optically synchronized, even as external conditions change. Core elements include:

Sapphire glass lens with rare earth coating, delivering razor-sharp images with virtually zero chromatic aberration while enhancing light transmission, contrast, and color accuracy

delivering razor-sharp images with virtually zero chromatic aberration while enhancing light transmission, contrast, and color accuracy Planetary coating process , producing perfectly uniform, high-precision optical films in a pharmaceutical-grade cleanroom

, producing perfectly uniform, high-precision optical films in a pharmaceutical-grade cleanroom Congruent pixel alignment , ensuring zero color fringing even at massive scale

, ensuring zero color fringing even at massive scale Motorized dust-seal lens cover, preserving clarity over years of usage

The result is a theater-sized canvas with no softness, no drop-off, and no compromises, ideal for home cinemas, large living rooms, and projection-driven entertainment spaces.

SHARPNESS: Effortless Stunning Visuals

Aetherion delivers the sharpest 4K UST image ever, whether enjoyed straight out of the box or finely tuned by home-theater enthusiasts. Its advanced optical engine produces breathtaking clarity with minimal setup, supported by AWOL Vision's PixelLock™ technology and a suite of cinematic contrast and color enhancements, including:

6,000:1 native / 60,000:1 EBL (Enhanced Black Level) contrast for deep, dimensional imagery

for deep, dimensional imagery EBL™ Shadow Refinement with a 7-level IRIS system , shaping brightness and optimizing shadow detail scene-by-scene

, shaping brightness and optimizing shadow detail scene-by-scene 3,300 ISO lumens (Aetherion Max) and 2,600 ISO lumens (Aetherion Pro) for bright, punchy images that hold up in real living rooms

(Aetherion Max) and (Aetherion Pro) for bright, punchy images that hold up in real living rooms Anti-RBE technology , reducing rainbow effect by 99.99% for distraction-free 2D and 3D viewing

, reducing rainbow effect by 99.99% for distraction-free 2D and 3D viewing Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode support

Dynamic Tone Mapping (DTM) for real-time HDR optimization

Together, these innovations produce stunningly accurate visuals with rich color, smooth tonal transitions and exceptional clarity across every frame.

SPEED: Ultra-Responsive Performance for Gaming + Action at the Speed of Sight

Aetherion delivers a next-level motion and gaming experience powered by advanced hardware and intelligent motion control:

1ms-class input latency at 240Hz for competitive gaming responsiveness

for competitive gaming responsiveness VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) for smooth, tear-free gameplay and sports

for smooth, tear-free gameplay and sports Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for instant switching to optimal gaming settings

for instant switching to optimal gaming settings Dolby Vision Gaming : The first projector to support Dolby Vision Gaming, delivering lifelike HDR with brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and richer color using dynamic metadata

: The first projector to support Dolby Vision Gaming, delivering lifelike HDR with brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and richer color using dynamic metadata Gigabit Ethernet + Wi-Fi 7 for high-bandwidth streaming and cloud gaming

for high-bandwidth streaming and cloud gaming Powered by MT9655 with 8GB RAM & 128GB EMMC memory — the world's most powerful SoC chipset, first-ever in GTV projectors

Google Android TV 14.0 OS — latest, fastest, smartest

Availability

The AWOL Vision Aetherion Max and Pro will be available commercially in April 2026 at a retail price of $4,499, and the Aetherion Pro at $3,499. Early-bird pricing, limited-run perks and Kickstarter-only bundles will go live in early February 2026, for a seven-week campaign. For more information, please visit https://awolvision.com/pages/aetherion-new-launch.

