Axi Launches Trading Triumphs: The Stories Behind the Traders Who Earned Their Axi Select Funding

SYDNEY, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most funded trading programmes focus on outcomes. Trading Triumphs focuses on the people behind them. Axi today announces the launch of Trading Triumphs, a content series from Axi Select dedicated to the real stories of traders who have earned their funding through discipline, process and persistence.

Trading Triumphs sits alongside The Strategy Room by Axi Select hosted by renowned FX strategist Kathy Lien of BK Forex as part of Axi's commitment to content that serves traders. Where The Strategy Room asks how traders approach markets, Trading Triumphs asks who they are and what it cost them to get here.

The series features traders from around the world who have progressed through Axi Select and earned access to funded capital through consistent performance, disciplined risk management and long-term commitment to their process. Each story combines a long-form written profile, original video content and supporting social media assets.

Greg Rubin, Head of Axi Select at Axi, said:

"Behind every funding milestone is a story that rarely gets told. People see the outcome, the capital, the payouts, the success. What they don't see are the years of learning, discipline, setbacks and persistence that came before it.

Trading Triumphs gives our traders the opportunity to tell those stories in their own words. It reflects what Axi Select is designed to do: support talented traders, help them develop their skills, and provide opportunities for growth based on performance."

The first story features Yoleny.G, a mother who built her trading career around family life. Through discipline, consistency and long-term commitment to her process, she progressed through Axi Select to reach Pro M the programme's highest funding tier and achieved the goal that had driven her from the beginning: buying a home for her family.

Future editions will feature traders from different countries, professions and backgrounds — from parents balancing trading with family life to entrepreneurs, professionals and self-taught market participants.

The series launches with Yoleny's story.

Read and Watch

Read the full blog: https://www.axi.com/int/blog/company-news/axi-select-trading-triumphs-yoleny

Watch Yoleny's story:

https://youtu.be/JTieJWQqrzA?si=qANS5rOlgL7EiidT

https://youtu.be/JTieJWQqrzA?si=qANS5rOlgL7EiidT Watch The Strategy Room by Axi Select:

https://youtu.be/nvXwc2IStOU?si=7wiB0XSqZD9jJQV1

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading brand with thousands of clients in 100+ countries. The company combines trading technology, education and performance-driven programmes, including Axi Select to support traders at every level.

Media Enquiries: [email protected] | Learn more: www.axi.com/int

The Axi Select programme is only available to clients of AxiTrader LLC. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. This content may not be available in your region. For more information, refer to Axi's Terms of Service. Standard trading fees and minimum deposit apply.

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SOURCE AxiTrader LLC