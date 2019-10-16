Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress to face the main challenges of industrial cybersecurity

Hall 3 of Fira Barcelona's Gran Via venue will be the venue for this second Congress, which will seek to place the need for companies to have reliable protection systems at the centre of the debate, given the growing connectivity within the industry. The main pillar of the Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress will be an event involving about sixty speakers, who will discuss topics such as the implementation of cybersecurity solutions in a multi-cloud environment, the protection of medical devices to improve privacy, new tools to prevent identity theft in financial services, big data management by means of quantum computing, the irruption of 5G and cyberintelligence.

The main speakers at the event will include representatives from companies such as Eleven Paths, TATA Communications, Microsoft, Huawei, Symantec, Cisco, Sophos, Softeng, McAfee, Seat and Doctors Without Borders, among many others.

In addition, the exhibition area will feature around thirty companies that will showcase the most innovative solutions in the area of cybersecurity, while workshops and activities to publicize new products and services will be conducted at the same time.

Talent promotion

In order to promote the recruitment of new professionals, the Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress, in partnership with Barcelona Digital Talent, is also organizing a "speed dating" talent market so as to connect the 25 participating companies to the new digital profiles. There will also be a competition between hackers involving disciplines such as forensics, cryptography, OSINT, web technologies and binary exploitation.

Several parallel events will also be held as part of the Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress, including the eHealth Security Conference and the ISACA Congress.

