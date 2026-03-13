BARCELONA, Spain, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alimentaria+Hostelco will return to Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue from 23 to 26 March 2026, consolidating its position as a leading platform for the food, hospitality and foodservice value chain. In an edition marking Alimentaria's 50th anniversary, the event will span 100,000 m² in seven pavilions, with international participation up 41% compared to 2024.

Alimentaria+Hostelco 2026 reinforces its leadership in a historic edition (PRNewsfoto/Fira de Barcelona)

The show will bring together more than 3,300 companies, nearly 1,000 of them from 70 countries, representing more than 30% of the total. Europe, with Poland as the Country of Honour, together with Asia and Latin America, will make up the strongest international presence, underlining the event's role as a strategic meeting point for the global industry. Confirmed international companies include KeHE, Bidfood, Bergfood, Cotswold Fayre, Sonae, PriceSmart, Walmart, GPA, La Comer, BigBasket and Alkosto.

To support access to new markets and increase commercial opportunities, the organisers have invited 1,500 major buyers and importers from 100 countries, as well as 1,200 national buyers, with more than 14,500 business meetings expected.

Alimentaria+Hostelco 2026 will be organised into a number of specialised sectors. Intercarn will once again be the largest, with 350 companies across 15,000 m². Other featured areas will include Organic Foods, Alimentaria Trends and Fine Foods, focused on innovation; Grocery Foods, with the broadest cross-sector offer of the fair; Coffee, Bakery & Pastry, which doubles its space; as well as Interlact, Lands of Spain, Snacks, Biscuits & Confectionery, Expoconser, Restaurama, and International Pavilions.

Innovation will remain a central focus. The Alimentaria Hub will host 200 experts in sustainability, digitalisation, food safety and emerging trends. Innoval will showcase more than 300 product innovations, alongside 60 ventures in the Food & Hospitality Startups area.

The Horeca sector will occupy more than 20,000 m², bringing together 600 companies and 200 activities. The Horeca Hub will include Imagine Foodservice Europe and the new space, The Shift. The Bakery & Pastry Hub and The Coffee Stage will bring together leading figures in the sector. The programme will include competitions such as the First International Alimentaria Cooking Championship, sponsored by #alimentosdeespaña, the Horeca Awards, and several professional championships.

Alimentaria+Hostelco, organised by Alimentaria Exhibitions, a Fira de Barcelona company, expects to welcome more than 110,000 professional visitors, 25% of them international, reaffirming its leadership as the main platform for business, internationalisation and networking.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932439/Fira_Barcelona_Alimentaria_Hostelco_2026.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659718/Fira_Barcelona_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fira de Barcelona