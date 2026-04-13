Beatbot Announces AquaSense X Open Sale: The World's First Pool Robot with a Self-Cleaning Dock

Arriving just in time for pool opening season, the iF DESIGN AWARD winner eliminates manual filter cleaning and leads a lineup of exclusive spring promotions

BERLIN, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot, a global leader in smart pool robotics, is kicking off pool opening season with the open sale of its highly anticipated AquaSense X ecosystem and exclusive savings across its innovative lineup. Combining high-performance autonomous cleaning with built-in post-cycle maintenance, the Beatbot AquaSense X simplifies pool care to ensure a seamless transition from spring opening to effortless summer upkeep.

AquaSense X

"Beatbot AquaSense X ecosystem was engineered to finally eliminate time-consuming robot cleaning for true set-and-forget autonomy," said Jimmy Hu, VP at Beatbot. "By integrating an advanced AI-powered pool cleaning robot with our first-of-its-kind self-cleaning dock, we are pushing the boundaries of modern pool care, allowing the cleaning process to be entirely hands-free all summer long."

The AquaSense X Ecosystem: Effortless Cleaning for Season-Long Clarity

First unveiled at CES 2026, the AquaSense X is equipped to handle heavy debris and winter-season algae buildup.

Intelligent Navigation : Powered by Beatbot AI 2.0 and HybridSense™ AI Vision technology, the robot identifies up to 40 debris types, navigates complex multi-level pools with precision, and delivers complete coverage across platforms for consistent cleaning performance.

: Powered by and technology, the robot identifies up to 40 debris types, navigates complex multi-level pools with precision, and delivers complete coverage across platforms for consistent cleaning performance. 5-in-1 Cleaning: The system tackles floors, walls, waterlines, and the water surface while clarifying the water for a pristine finish and safe re-entry.

The system tackles floors, walls, waterlines, and the water surface while clarifying the water for a pristine finish and safe re-entry. Smart Home Integration: Features industry-first hands-free voice control integration for Google Home, Alexa, and Siri.

The AstroRinse Cleaning Station

The true differentiator of the ecosystem is the AstroRinse Cleaning Station, the world's first self-cleaning dock for pool robotics. It eliminates the hassle of manual cleaning for up to two months with a 22-liter bin to hold debris from up to two full cleaning cycles per week.

Once the robot docks, the station automatically activates the three-minute filter-cleaning process using a high-pressure rotating water nozzle before charging for the next session. Onboard sensors monitor operational status in real time to ensure consistent peak performance and deliver an effortless experience with minimal user input.

Pricing and Pool Opening Offers

The AquaSense X is now available for presale at an MSRP of €4,250 on Beatbot's official website and Amazon.

Just in time for the National Pool Opening Day on April 25, Beatbot is offering exclusive savings across its lineup. Valid through April 26, top deals include:

Beatbot Sora 70 - A new 2026 launch, combines high-end cleaning capabilities with exceptional value for a wide range of pool owners, featuring JetPulse™ twin-jets for surface skimming, SonicSense™ Obstacle Avoidance to adapt to different pool designs and layouts, 4-in-1 cleaning power, and shallow access as low as 20cm for complete coverage. MSRP: €1,499 Pool Opening Promotion: €240 off (€1,259)

- A new 2026 launch, combines high-end cleaning capabilities with exceptional value for a wide range of pool owners, featuring JetPulse™ twin-jets for surface skimming, SonicSense™ Obstacle Avoidance to adapt to different pool designs and layouts, 4-in-1 cleaning power, and shallow access as low as 20cm for complete coverage. MSRP: €1,499

Beatbot Sora 30 - From the same Sora family, this iF DESIGN AWARD 2026 winner features 25,700 LPH suction power and a 10,000mAh battery that supports up to 5 hours of cleaning, and smart water-surface parking for easy retrieval. MSRP: €899 Pool Opening Promotion: €140 off (€759)

- From the same Sora family, this iF DESIGN AWARD 2026 winner features 25,700 LPH suction power and a 10,000mAh battery that supports up to 5 hours of cleaning, and smart water-surface parking for easy retrieval. MSRP: €899

Beatbot Sora 10 - The newly-launched Sora 10 is the brand's most accessible entry-level model to date, designed for powerful, hassle-free maintenance with a vibrant, modern aesthetic. MSRP: €699 Pool Opening Promotion: €140 off (€559)

- The newly-launched Sora 10 is the brand's most accessible entry-level model to date, designed for powerful, hassle-free maintenance with a vibrant, modern aesthetic. MSRP: €699

Betabot AquaSense 2 Pro - The industry's leading 5-in-1 robotic pool cleaner, uses an advanced navigation system and app-based smart remote control for effortless surface cleaning, waterline scrubbing, floor and walls cleaning, and water clarification. MRSP: €2,699 Pool Opening Promotion: €700 off (€1,999)

- The industry's leading 5-in-1 robotic pool cleaner, uses an advanced navigation system and app-based smart remote control for effortless surface cleaning, waterline scrubbing, floor and walls cleaning, and water clarification. MRSP: €2,699

Beatbot iSkim Ultra - As the world's first intelligent pool skimmer, the iSkim Ultra features AI-driven navigation, solar and battery charging, and advanced debris removal technology for superior pool cleaning. Equipped with ClearWater™ Clarification System, a large 9L filter, and a comprehensive brush design, the robot ensures thorough skimming. MSRP: €999 Pool Opening Promotion: €749 off (€250)

- As the world's first intelligent pool skimmer, the iSkim Ultra features AI-driven navigation, solar and battery charging, and advanced debris removal technology for superior pool cleaning. Equipped with ClearWater™ Clarification System, a large 9L filter, and a comprehensive brush design, the robot ensures thorough skimming. MSRP: €999

About Beatbot

Beatbot is one of the fastest-growing robotic pool cleaning brands worldwide. Driven by continuous innovation,it empowers people to perfect pool living and enrich their everyday life.

Founded on a mission to reimagine pool care through intelligence and design, Beatbot holds around 500 patents (granted and pending) and is powered by a team where 60% are R&D experts. The company pioneers advanced automation technologies that are effortless, intelligent, and beautifully designed. By inspiring a new standard of living, Beatbot ensures that its technology disappears into the background, giving users back their time, confidence, and pride.

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