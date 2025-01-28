Beatbot Wins 2025 SEAL Business Sustainability Award

Setting a New Standard for Innovation and Environmental Responsibility in the Pool Care Industry

RICHMOND, Texas, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot, a global leader in high-end robotic pool cleaning, has been recognized with the 2025 SEAL Business Sustainability Award for its groundbreaking robotic pool skimmer, the Beatbot iSkim Ultra. Honored with the prestigious Sustainable Product Award, this innovation is the first robotic pool cleaner to achieve this remarkable recognition, highlighting Beatbot's commitment to innovation and sustainability while setting a new benchmark in the industry.

The SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement, and Leadership) Awards are among the most prestigious accolades in the field of sustainability, celebrating organizations and leaders who drive meaningful progress on the world's most urgent environmental challenges. The awards highly recognized Beatbot for seamlessly combining exceptional cleaning efficiency with eco-conscious innovation, offering users a sustainable choice that enhances quality of life and promotes a healthier environment.

Technological Innovation Empowering Sustainability

By significantly reducing energy, materials, chemicals, and water consumption, the Beatbot iSkim Ultra minimizes environmental impact while maximizing cleanliness. This achievement is mainly powered by innovative and advanced sustainable features including:

ClearWater™ Clarification System : This system utilizes a natural clarifier made from recycled crab shells to remove dirt, oils, and metal residues, ensuring pool water remains clear and safe without harming the environment. This sustainable solution promotes long-term pool health while preventing harmful chemicals from entering ecosystems.

: This system utilizes a natural clarifier made from recycled crab shells to remove dirt, oils, and metal residues, ensuring pool water remains clear and safe without harming the environment. This sustainable solution promotes long-term pool health while preventing harmful chemicals from entering ecosystems. Solar-Powered Innovation : Featuring a 24W solar panel with its SolarTrack™ light energy tracking, the iSkim Ultra efficiently harnesses sunlight, minimizing energy consumption and lowering the carbon footprint associated with pool maintenance, thereby contributing to global greenhouse gas reduction efforts. In cases of insufficient sunlight, when the battery level drops, the iSkim Ultra initiates light-chasing to locate adequate sunlight for charging, resuming cleaning once it has enough battery power.

: Featuring a 24W solar panel with its SolarTrack™ light energy tracking, the iSkim Ultra efficiently harnesses sunlight, minimizing energy consumption and lowering the carbon footprint associated with pool maintenance, thereby contributing to global greenhouse gas reduction efforts. In cases of insufficient sunlight, when the battery level drops, the iSkim Ultra initiates light-chasing to locate adequate sunlight for charging, resuming cleaning once it has enough battery power. Sustainable Packaging: The iSkim Ultra is packaged using TPCH certified recyclable materials, reducing waste and promoting eco-conscious practices throughout the product's lifecycle.

In addition, the Beatbot iSkim Ultra is equipped with an industry-leading array of 20 sensors and a high-performance six-axis IMU, enabling precise scanning and efficient path planning. It also features the industry's first Dual-roller brushes and a 9L extra-large basket, ensuring efficient and comprehensive pool cleaning while significantly reducing the frequency of water changes and improving energy efficiency. These innovations all together position Beatbot to lead the way in sustainability.

A Shared Honor in the Pursuit of a Sustainable Future

"We are deeply honored to receive the SEAL Awards 2025, a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability and continuous investments in green innovation," said York Guo, CMO of Beatbot. "At Beatbot, we believe innovation and responsibility go hand in hand. Beyond the iSkim Ultra, innovations like the Amphibious RoboTurtle, unveiled at CES, represent just one of many pathways toward a sustainable future. By choosing Beatbot, users are not simply opting for an innovative pool cleaning solution; they are joining us in creating a more sustainable future. This recognition is not just an honor for Beatbot—it's a shared achievement with our users, who are true partners in this journey toward a better tomorrow, for the industry and the world at large."

Looking ahead, Beatbot will continue to work at the forefront alongside a broader community of like-minded users and partners, striving for more innovations and possibilities for a sustainable future. To explore Beatbot's latest innovations, including the AquaSense 2 series and other eco-friendly solutions, visit www.beatbot.com .

About Beatbot

Beatbot is a technology brand redefining smart pool care and is dedicated to the global robotization of swimming pool environments. Founded by industry experts with over 10 years of experience in leading home robotics companies, the company is growing rapidly, with offices in multiple countries and a strong R&D team, taking up 70% of the workforce. Pioneering core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and space mapping navigation algorithms, Beatbot has secured numerous patents and pioneered industry-first innovations. The company currently holds over 216 patents (granted and under application), including 124 patents for inventions.

