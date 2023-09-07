SINGAPORE, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is revolutionizing the cryptocurrency trading experience with its updated Guaranteed Price feature, to ensure zero slippage in perpetual futures. This innovative feature will cover all 166 trading pairs available on BingX's perpetual futures, including popular options like BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, and more.

BingX Guarantees Zero Slippage in Perpetual Futures

Perpetual futures contracts are crypto trading instruments tied to the value of an underlying asset. It allows crypto traders to speculate on the future prices of the asset. Unlike traditional crypto futures contracts that come with an expiry date, perpetual futures are signed to perpetuity.

Slippage in perpetual futures refers to the difference between the expected price at which a trade is placed and the actual price at which the trade occurs. It generally occurs when there is low market liquidity or high volatility. There could be fewer market participants to take the other side of a trade, and so more time is required between placing the order and the order being executed after a buyer or seller has been found.

The Guaranteed Price empowers BingX users to execute their trades precisely at the preset price without worrying about market fluctuations. By selecting this feature when creating a "Trigger Order" or "Stop-Loss Order," BingX users can ensure that their positions are executed without slippage, with BingX assuming the associated risks. BingX's Guaranteed Price feature comes with a fee based on the actual trading volume upon successful order execution.

Megan Nyvold, Head of Branding at BingX, expressed, "With the introduction of our enhanced Guaranteed Price feature, we're putting the power of precision trading into the hands of our users. BingX's dedication to innovation and user-centric solutions shines through as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the cryptocurrency trading space."

BingX is committed to further enhancing user experiences by extending the mechanism to various domains. With these revolutionary features, BingX stands at the forefront of delivering a secure and efficient trading environment, solidifying its dedication to driving innovation in the cryptocurrency trading sphere.

About BingX

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way. Please visit https://bingx.com to learn more.

