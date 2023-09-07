BingX Guarantees Zero Slippage in Perpetual Futures

News provided by

BingX

07 Sep, 2023, 13:00 ET

SINGAPORE, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is revolutionizing the cryptocurrency trading experience with its updated Guaranteed Price feature, to ensure zero slippage in perpetual futures. This innovative feature will cover all 166 trading pairs available on BingX's perpetual futures, including popular options like BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, and more.

Continue Reading
BingX Guarantees Zero Slippage in Perpetual Futures
BingX Guarantees Zero Slippage in Perpetual Futures

Perpetual futures contracts are crypto trading instruments tied to the value of an underlying asset. It allows crypto traders to speculate on the future prices of the asset. Unlike traditional crypto futures contracts that come with an expiry date, perpetual futures are signed to perpetuity.

Slippage in perpetual futures refers to the difference between the expected price at which a trade is placed and the actual price at which the trade occurs. It generally occurs when there is low market liquidity or high volatility. There could be fewer market participants to take the other side of a trade, and so more time is required between placing the order and the order being executed after a buyer or seller has been found.

The Guaranteed Price empowers BingX users to execute their trades precisely at the preset price without worrying about market fluctuations. By selecting this feature when creating a "Trigger Order" or "Stop-Loss Order," BingX users can ensure that their positions are executed without slippage, with BingX assuming the associated risks. BingX's Guaranteed Price feature comes with a fee based on the actual trading volume upon successful order execution.

Megan Nyvold, Head of Branding at BingX, expressed, "With the introduction of our enhanced Guaranteed Price feature, we're putting the power of precision trading into the hands of our users. BingX's dedication to innovation and user-centric solutions shines through as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the cryptocurrency trading space."

BingX is committed to further enhancing user experiences by extending the mechanism to various domains. With these revolutionary features, BingX stands at the forefront of delivering a secure and efficient trading environment, solidifying its dedication to driving innovation in the cryptocurrency trading sphere.

About BingX

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way. Please visit https://bingx.com to learn more.

SOURCE BingX

Also from this source

BingX Sürekli Vadeli İşlemlerde Sıfır Kayma Garantisi Veriyor

BingX garantiza el Cero Deslizamiento en Futuros Perpetuo

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.