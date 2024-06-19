Bioretec reports successful clinical outcomes from U.S. controlled launch of RemeOs™ trauma screw: fracture healing confirmed in 100% of surgical procedures

TAMPERE, Finland, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Ltd., a pioneer in biodegradable orthopedic implants, is pleased to announce that a number of cases have been performed around the U.S. utilizing the RemeOs™ technology. The follow-up results confirmed successful implantation and fracture healing were achieved in all cases. Surgeons reported very positive feedback in that there is no change to existing surgical technique while operating with an absorbable metal implant for their patients. The added benefit of osteopromotion and bioactivity on the fracture healing site was also reported to be a factor in the surgeon's choice to use RemeOs™ screws in these procedures.

"The controlled launch of the RemeOs™ trauma screw in the United States has progressed very much in line with our expectations. In my short tenure with Bioretec, these excellent results and surgeon feedback have given me confidence in our plans to increase our commercialization efforts in the U.S.", says Alan Donze, CEO of Bioretec.

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the application of biodegradable orthopedic implants. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

Bioretec is developing the new RemeOs™ product line based on a magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong biodegradable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs™ implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The combination has the potential to make titanium implants redundant and help clinics reach their Value-Based Healthcare targets while focusing on value for patients through efficient healthcare. The first RemeOs™ product market authorization has been received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE-mark is expected to be received during the second quarter of 2024. Bioretec is positioning itself to enter the addressable USD 7 billion global orthopedic trauma market and become a game changer in surgical bone fracture treatment.

Better healing – Better life. www.bioretec.com

