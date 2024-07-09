PGYTECH Launches OnePro Series on Kickstarter: Revolutionizing Outdoor Photography

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 9, 2024, globally renowned photography accessory brand PGYTECH proudly unveils the OnePro series, featuring two innovative outdoor camera backpacks: Flex and Focux. The series makes its debut on Kickstarter at 10 AM EDT, marking PGYTECH's return to the crowdfunding platform after more than four years.

Addressing User Pain Points: Revolutionizing Outdoor Camera Backpacks with Suspension

After three years of intensive research and development, exploring over ten concept directions, and creating more than 20 test samples, the PGYTECH team has developed the OnePro series of camera backpacks for outdoor photography enthusiasts. Based on years of expertise in the photography accessory field, the PGYTECH product development team identified a long-standing issue: outdoor landscape photographers have struggled to find products that combine the protective features of camera backpacks with the comfortable carrying systems of hiking backpacks. Addressing this market gap, the OnePro series by PGYTECH integrates professional hiking backpack functionality into a camera backpack for the first time, fulfilling this unmet need.

Kickstarter link: https://kck.st/3xWNsmW

More Than a Camera Backpack: A Trusted Creative Partner

Leo, the founder and CEO of PGYTECH, states, "After four years, we are thrilled to reconnect with our backers on Kickstarter. The journey of creating the OnePro series began with a deep understanding of the pain points faced by outdoor photographers. Through our team's collaborative efforts, we finally designed a solution that offers both comfort for users and protection for camera gear."

Vice President Wei adds, "From the outset, we envisioned the OnePro series not merely as a camera backpack but as a trusted partner in the creation of journey. Hence, we incorporated numerous user-orientated details into the design and development process. For example, we used a 7-series aerospace aluminum 3D arch suspension frame paired with a airy mesh material for the carrying system. This ensures a perfect fit to the human back's curvature, provides highly efficient ventilation, and achieves lightweight performance. Moreover, OnePro features a groundbreaking 180° lay-flat opening design. To ensure the opening's security, we utilized YKK zippers with a lifespan three times that of standard zippers and added a magnetic anti-burst buckle, offering double protection and eliminating concerns about zipper failures during use."

He further emphasizes, "To cater to different user groups, we divided the OnePro series into the Flex Version and the Focux Version. Flex features a detachable camera insert design, ideal for outdoor photographers with diverse travel needs. Users can flexibly choose different insert bags based on actual requirements, efficiently allocating space for photography equipment and outdoor essentials. Focux includes a main compartment with protective DIY dividers for directly storing and safeguarding equipment. It's perfect for outdoor photographers who frequently carry a large amount of gear, providing ample storage for large equipment like telephoto lenses."

Innovative Features: Striving to Be the Ultimate Outdoor Photography Backpack

For expansion options, the OnePro series abandons the common roll-top expansion design. Instead, Flex adopts a folding expansion style, allowing users to switch between top pack/expansion/external attachment modes. Focux features a 4L companion pouch, offering an additional external expansion solution. The pouch can be worn as a chest pack using attachment points or converted into a sling-camera bag with the included shoulder strap.

Additionally, to withstand harsh outdoor conditions, the OnePro series developed HypeGuard high-performance fabric. The base layer uses CORDURA® fabric with cross-woven technique, offering double the abrasion and tear resistance of standard nylon fabric. The surface layer has a high-performance PU coating, making it lightweight, more durable, and splash-proof.

Both versions include a tripod attachment solution, with tripod pocket and pre-set attachment points allowing users to carry a tripod on the front or side of the backpack. Focux can also hold two tripods simultaneously on the front with the help of straps, ensuring readiness for any situation.

It is reported that the OnePro series will offer nine sets on the Kickstarter platform, along with multiple PGYTECH products available for add-on purchases. To reward early adopters, the product prices will be 30% off. Customers from over 30 countries and regions, including the USA, Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, and South Korea, can be the first to experience the OnePro series.

