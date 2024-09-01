BLUETTI to Unveil Two Groundbreaking Energy Storage Solutions at IFA 2024

BERLIN, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a technology pioneer in clean energy, will showcase its latest advancements—the Balco Solar System and the EP2000 Whole-house Backup Solution—at IFA 2024 in Berlin, the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances.

BLUETTI Balco Solar System: Maximize Solar Savings from Your Balcony

The Balco Solar System exemplifies BLUETTI's commitment to user-driven innovation. Developed through the BLUETTI Balco Collaboration Program, this upgraded balcony solar system caters to any residence with a balcony, garden or other sunny space.

Key improvements:

Enhanced Efficiency: The new system offers 25% higher annual energy savings than its predecessor due to the improved D100P.

The new system offers 25% higher annual energy savings than its predecessor due to the improved D100P. Wide Compatibility: Supports all BLUETTI battery packs, including the B230, B300, B210, B300S, and B300K, with the B300S capable of operating in temperatures as low as -20°C.

Supports all BLUETTI battery packs, including the B230, B300, B210, B300S, and B300K, with the B300S capable of operating in temperatures as low as -20°C. Smart Management: Real-time monitoring and precise power distribution via the new S1 Smart Plug. It allows simultaneous charging and discharging, with adjustable output to the battery or the home grid.

BLUETTI EP2000 Whole-House Backup Solution: Powering Homes and Businesses

The EP2000 Whole-house Backup Solution is BLUETTI's first high-voltage energy storage system with high inverter efficiency and minimal waste. The system includes the EP2000 inverter, HV800 battery controller, and B700 battery packs, offering scalable power and capacity for those seeking energy independence and reduced energy bills.

Key highlights:

Powerful Output: Delivers 20kW of power, with expandable capacity from 14,7kWh to 51,6kWh using 2-7 B700 batteries. Connect 2-3 EP2000 systems to achieve up to 60kW and 150kWh, ideal for houses, small to medium-sized businesses, farms, and stores.

Delivers 20kW of power, with expandable capacity from 14,7kWh to 51,6kWh using 2-7 B700 batteries. Connect 2-3 EP2000 systems to achieve up to 60kW and 150kWh, ideal for houses, small to medium-sized businesses, farms, and stores. Versatile Solar Integration: Supports AC coupling, DC coupling, and AC+DC coupling for a 30kW~90kW solar input, fitting various solar setups.

Supports AC coupling, DC coupling, and AC+DC coupling for a 30kW~90kW solar input, fitting various solar setups. Comprehensive System: A complete solution with all necessary parts from a single brand, ensuring perfect compatibility and easy installation in 2 hours.

Intelligent Energy Allocation : Automatically optimizes power distribution.

: Automatically optimizes power distribution. Customizable Solution: With a modular design, it allows users to start small at minimal upfront cost and expand the capacity as their needs grow.

Visit BLUETTI at IFA 2024

Booth: H2.2-108, Hall 2.2

H2.2-108, Hall 2.2 Location: Messe Berlin, Germany

Messe Dates: 6-10 September 2024

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI is dedicated to bringing power to 1 million African families in off-grid areas. Focusing on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.