Bobbi Brown to Be Featured Guest at Dress for Success® "Women Who Inspire" Luncheon Joined by Tamsen Fadal in New York City

World's Leading Women's Workforce Development and Economic Mobility Nonprofit Celebrates Women's Empowerment with Industry Icons

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dress for Success® Worldwide announced today that its annual Women Who Inspire Luncheon will take place in New York City on Thursday, September 18, 2025. This year's event will feature a conversation with world-renowned makeup artist, best-selling author, and entrepreneur Bobbi Brown, moderated by Emmy Award-winning journalist and menopause advocate Tamsen Fadal.

Beauty industry icon and entrepreneur, Bobbi Brown, graces the Women Who Inspire Luncheon stage for a fireside chat with award-winning Journalist, Tamsen Fadal.

The Luncheon will bring together more than 400 luminaries, leaders and influencers to honor and celebrate the more than 76,000 women the organization and its 130 affiliates support around the world each year.

The event will feature networking, a silent auction, and a candid conversation with renowned makeup artist and entrepreneur, best-selling author, sought-after speaker, beauty industry icon, and hotelier Bobbi Brown, who will share lessons from her upcoming book Still Bobbi, A Master Class in Leading an Authentic Life on leadership, reinvention, and staying true to yourself.

Bobbi will be joined by Tamsen Fadal—an award-winning journalist, New York Times bestselling author, filmmaker, host of The Tamsen Show podcast, and a leading voice on women's health and aging—who will guide the discussion on Brown's personal and professional evolution.

"The mission of Dress for Success is grounded in uplifting women to achieve economic independence and thrive in both work and life," said Joanie Bily, Interim CEO and Strategic Advisor at Dress for Success Worldwide. "Together with our affiliates, partners, and board of directors, we will build on a powerful legacy to lead a bold new era of economic empowerment for women across the globe."

This year's event is made possible by generous support from corporate sponsors including: GEICO ® , Adrianna Papell, The Adecco Group US Foundation, AllianceBernstein, ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry, Benefit Cosmetics, Calibrate, Capital One, The Coca-Cola Company, KnitWell Group, The Morrison & Foerster Foundation, Radial, Robert Half, TJ Maxx, and Ulta Beauty, as well as media partner Gear Communications. Longtime Dress for Success® partners - TJ Maxx will once again provide professional styling for the Dress for Success Global Ambassadors and Ulta Beauty will provide beauty styling.

About Dress for Success:

Dress for Success® Worldwide is a leading global nonprofit that helps women ignite their confidence and support their economic mobility. Through our affiliates, we provide holistic services throughout their career journey—education, coaching, clothing and more.

About Bobbi Brown:

Bobbi Brown is a renowned makeup artist and entrepreneur, best-selling author, sought-after speaker, beauty industry icon, and hotelier. She founded two successful cosmetic brands: Bobbi Brown Cosmetics and, more recently, created the clean beauty brand Jones Road. She also envisioned and now operates The George Hotel in Montclair, NJ. Bobbi made the TIME 100 "Most Influential People in the World" list, was named to Fortune's Most Powerful Women list, and honored on Forbes' "50 Over 50" list of Most Influential Women.

SOURCE Dress for Success Worldwide®