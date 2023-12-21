BOC Group Maintains Leader Position in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Architecture Tools

News provided by

BOC Products & Services AG

21 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BOC Group, a global leader in Enterprise Modelling Software for BPM, EA, and GRC, proudly announces its third consecutive recognition as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools1 together with its EA tool ADOIT.

ADOIT also demonstrated outstanding performance in Gartner's Critical Capabilities report2, ranking top 3 for several capabilities including "Modelling" and "Innovation Management," on top of receiving its third Customers' Choice Tool recognition earlier this year.

"ADOIT transforms Enterprise Architecture with a user-centric approach, fostering collaboration and providing an intuitive experience for all stakeholders. Our commitment goes beyond functionality, prioritizing and empowering non-experts through specialized EA services", Christoph Moser, ADOIT product manager.

The Enterprise Architecture Suite ADOIT is a central EA collaboration hub and golden source of architecture data, providing key insights that empower business and IT leaders to make smart investment decisions when re-designing their digital enterprises.

More information on how BOC Group and ADOIT facilitate enterprise transformation is available on the ADOIT website.

[1] Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools," Andrew Gianni, Andreas Frangou, Austin Steinmetz, Akshay Jhawar, November 20 2023

[2] Gartner," Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Architecture Tools", Andreas Frangou, Andrew Gianni, Austin Steinmetz, Akshay Jhawar, November 20, 2023.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About BOC Group

BOC Group provides state-of-the-art Enterprise Modelling Software for successful business management in the digital era. Our tools are based on interconnectivity. They adapt freely to your needs and can collaborate with a wide-range of ecosystem applications. ADOIT global customers include Allianz, Dentsu Aegis, iHeart Media, PostFinance, the Vienna International Airport and more.

Contact

BOC Information Technologies Consulting GmbH
Ing. Enrique Lobo Cruz
Market Development Manager
+43 1 905 10 81 2250
enrique.lobo-cruz@boc-group.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1984109/4461388/BOC_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BOC Products & Services AG

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.