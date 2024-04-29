Breaking: Mystery Skydiver Unmasked as Hollywood Sensation Ryan Reynolds, Yas Island's Newest Chief Island Officer

To download the video, please visit the link here

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yas Island Abu Dhabi, the region's leading leisure and entertainment destination, appointed Hollywood's most charismatic superstar Ryan Reynolds as its newest Chief Island Officer (CIO). Following in the footsteps of former CIOs Kevin Hart and Jason Momoa, Reynolds brings his trademark charm and wit to the role, promising an unforgettable era of adventure and excitement.

Watch: Ryan Reynolds skydives onto Yas Island and brings his trademark charm and wit in his role as Chief Island Officer

In the uproarious new trailer, Reynolds descends from the sky, parachuting straight into the heart of the action amidst speeding cars on Yas Marina Circuit. However, much to his chagrin, he misses his intended landing spot at the illustrious W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, adding a hilarious twist to his grand entrance.

Reynolds strides forward with an air of unmistakable confidence, poised to unveil his new role as CIO. With pride, he recounts the diverse array of hats he's worn throughout his career: actor, producer, owner of a Welsh football club and now another illustrious title to his repertoire, proudly proclaiming himself the Chief Island Officer of Yas Island Abu Dhabi. Yet, as he attempts to continue his dramatic speech, his words are swiftly drowned out by the buzzing cacophony of speeding cars. The video sets the stage for an electrifying journey ahead as Reynolds prepares to dive headfirst into Yas Island's thrilling attractions. After all, its Ryan's island, and everyone else is just along for the ride.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, enthusiastically remarked, "With the appointment of Ryan Reynolds as our latest Chief Island Officer of Yas Island Abu Dhabi, we continue the tradition of excellence established by Kevin Hart and Jason Momoa. Reynolds brings his own unique blend of charisma, energy, and enthusiasm to the role, promising to elevate the Yas Island experience to even greater heights. We're thrilled to embark on this exhilarating journey with him, inviting fans worldwide to be part of the legacy."

From speeding through rollercoasters at Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to exploring Gotham City at Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Reynolds is rolling into Yas Island with unmatched energy and style, inviting fans to #RollLikeRyan and experience the island like never before.

About Yas Island

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island, offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences. From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi's largest mall Yas Mall, eclectic dining at Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi's vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course. The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events at Etihad Arena, the Middle East's largest indoor entertainment venue and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the world's first Warner Bros. themed hotel. The destination also features WHITE Abu Dhabi, a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory indoor venue and more than 165 dining experiences dotting the island - complementing these attractions is a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

With the opening of SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region's first Marine Life Theme Park, Yas Island continues to add more attractions to its incredible roster.

