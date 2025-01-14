Brown Advisory Appoints Logie Fitzwilliams Co-CEO to Serve Alongside Long-Time CEO Mike Hankin

BALTIMORE, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Advisory, an independent investment management and strategic advisory firm, today announced the next step in its leadership, with the creation of a Co-Chief Executive Officer structure. Effective immediately, Mike Hankin and Logie Fitzwilliams will share chief executive responsibilities. Mike Hankin has served as the sole CEO and President since the firm became private and independent in 1998. Logie Fitzwilliams started with Brown Advisory in 2003 and has most recently served as the Head of International Business and Global Head of Sales.

Logie Fitzwilliams and Mike Hankin

Together, the firm's independent Board of Directors and Mike Hankin decided that a Co-CEO structure would be the best design to provide the leadership needed to meet the growing needs of the firm's clients, colleagues and shareholders. As a team, Mike and Logie, who have worked closely together for the last 15 years, will deepen the firm's partnership and collaborative culture to drive results for all stakeholders. This evolution represents the most significant change in Brown Advisory's leadership since the firm adopted its current private, independent structure in 1998. As Co-CEOs – and Co-Presidents – both Mike and Logie will serve on, and report to, the Board that governs the firm.

Mike Hankin stated, "I could not be more excited about this natural next step in the leadership of the firm. In the building of a global investment team and business to complement what we have been cultivating in the U.S., Logie has led with the qualities that we think make him the ideal person to share responsibility for leadership of the entire firm. He understands that to be truly client first, we need to be obsessively focused on listening to our clients in the U.S. and around the world. He understands that to build successful teams, we need to also listen to our colleagues. We need to make sure that our colleagues have the resources and training necessary to live up to our clients' expectations."

He added, "Importantly, Logie and I share the existential commitment to Brown Advisory remaining a private and independent firm. Our ownership structure – where every single colleague owns equity in the firm alongside an important set of outside shareholders who provide critical advice and support – will remain the same; it is the structural backbone to being the client-first firm we aspire to be over generations."

Logie Fitzwilliams noted, "It is a tremendous honor to join Mike in the leadership of Brown Advisory. Throughout my 22 years at the firm, I have been privileged to work with him closely and we have built a deep relationship that will serve as the foundation for our partnership as Co-CEOs. Most importantly, from the outset we have had a shared focus on investing for, advising and serving our clients at the highest possible level, and a common commitment to the future of Brown Advisory as a private, independent, entrepreneurial and nimble business."

Bob Flanagan, Lead Director of the Brown Advisory Board, shared, "The process and thinking behind this decision was extensive, productive and always forward looking. We considered many options and scenarios to ensure that Brown Advisory had the best leadership in place for the present and future. Each of us believe that the firm, its clients and its colleagues will be best served with Mike and Logie acting as CEOs, together."

Bea Hollond, Director and Chair of the firm's International Advisory Board, added, "Being based in the U.K., I have had the direct opportunity to work with and advise Logie on the firm's international business strategy. I have seen first-hand the incredible impact he has made for Brown Advisory and its clients. I know the Directors all share my excitement in welcoming Logie to the Board, and to seeing Mike and Logie work together as a team."

Under Mike Hankin's leadership, the firm has grown from overseeing client assets of $2 billion in 1998 to now almost $170 billion – representing an annualized growth rate of 17%. Today, the firm's clients are served by nearly 1,000 colleagues located in 14 offices across the United States, a significant office in London and strategic bases in Frankfurt, Singapore and Tokyo. The firm's clients – a collection of individuals, families, nonprofits, charities, institutions and financial intermediaries – are located in 51 countries and in every U.S. state. Brown Advisory also manages meaningful fund platforms – private funds, mutual funds and now ETFs – in the U.S., as well as platforms outside of the U.S. in Ireland, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands. Over the past ten years, the firm's client-retention rate exceeds 98% through its commitment to deliver first-rate investment performance, thoughtful strategic advice and the highest level of service for clients.

Quintin Ings-Chambers will take over as Head of the International Business. Quintin joined Brown Advisory in 2012 as Head of the firm's International Private Client and Charity business. He has over 25 years of investment industry experience. Prior to joining Brown Advisory, he served as an Investment Director at SG Hambros and as a Director in the private client and charity group of Baring Asset Management. Quintin will report into Logie Fitzwilliams.

About Brown Advisory

Brown Advisory is an independent investment management and strategic advisory firm committed to providing its clients with a combination of investment performance, strategic advice and the highest level of service. Brown Advisory has been a private and independent firm since 1998. Today, the firm has more than 950 colleagues – each with an equity interest – serving private clients and institutions in over 50 countries from 18 offices globally and is responsible for approximately US$170 billion in assets for private and institutional clients and charities as of December 31, 2024. The firm's colleague equity ownership, experienced investment professionals and client-first culture help to make a material difference in the lives of its clients. For more information, please visit www.brownadvisory.com .

Media Contacts Dukas Linden Public Relations (US) Cardew Group (International) Stephanie Dressler: +1 949 269 2535 Tom Allison: +44 7789 998 020 Email: [email protected] Tania Wild: +44 7425 536 90

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Brown Advisory