Business Information Market Size to Grow by USD 43.6 billion with 41% Contribution from North America - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Business Information Market Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the business information market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 43.6 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period. The global business information market is a part of the global data processing and outsourced services market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the business information market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Business Information Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Trend: The provision of customer-centric solutions will fuel the global business information markets growth. Customers are increasingly seeking solutions that can demonstrate a higher return on investments in a short period of time. Such solutions are expected to create noteworthy new opportunities either to increase revenue or brand value. Hence, business information providers are focusing on developing more customer-centric solutions that have a direct effect on their customers' business goals such as cost reduction, productivity improvement, and revenue growth. Business information providers are also expanding their portfolio of offerings by branching out from their conventional data/content-centric solutions to providing technical and domain-specific expertise, data analytics solutions, financial consultancy, and operational consultancy services. This will eventually lead to a positive market growth trend during the projected period.

Market Challenge: The threat of data misappropriation and theft is a major challenge for the global business information markets growth. Any planned or accidental data breach, which leads to such confidential data being accessible to unscrupulous individuals and entities, could result in heavy financial losses for enterprises and individuals. Business information providers such as Equifax, a US-based credit rating agency for individuals and businesses, have also been targeted. In 2017, hackers stole social security numbers of about 145.50 million US customers from Equifax's data centers. Such incidents of data theft can defile the reputation of business information providers and lead to a decline in their revenues.

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The business information market report is segmented by End User (BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Regional Opportunities: 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for business information market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. Adapting enterprise business strategies to changing customer preferences will facilitate the business information market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The business information market share growth in the BFSI segment will be significant during the forecast period. In the BFSI sector, the information provided to businesses is of various types such as credit risk reports, credit scores of individuals, compliance solutions, collaboration, audit management, corporate performance management and firm management, historical market reports, and forecast reports of specific industries for trading purposes. Business information providers help organizations in lending responsibly and protecting themselves as well as their customers from this risk.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Bloomberg LP: The company offers business information under Bloomberg professional services

: The company offers business information under Bloomberg professional services

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.: The company offers business information under Operate Services.

: The company offers business information under Operate Services.

Equifax Inc.: The company offers various types of business information services such as growing an existing business, leveraging analytics, recovering debt, preventing fraud, and many more.

.: The company offers various types of business information services such as growing an existing business, leveraging analytics, recovering debt, preventing fraud, and many more.

Ernst & Young Global Ltd.: The company offers business information services to various sectors such as health, government, and public sector, energy and resources, and many more.

: The company offers business information services to various sectors such as health, government, and public sector, energy and resources, and many more.

Experian Plc: The company offers business information for business to business and consumer services.

: The company offers business information for business to business and consumer services.

KPMG International Ltd.



PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP



RELX Plc



Thomson Reuters Corp.



Wolters Kluwer NV

Business Information Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 43.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bloomberg LP, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Equifax Inc., Ernst & Young Global Ltd., Experian Plc, KPMG International Ltd., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, RELX Plc, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Wolters Kluwer NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

