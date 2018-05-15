CAS Announces the 2018 CAS SciFinder® Future Leaders

Annual program assembles international field of up-and-coming researchers shaping the future of scientific information and innovation

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, announced today the participants selected for the 2018 CAS SciFinder Future Leaders program. The international Ph.D. students and postdoctoral researchers will visit CAS headquarters this August to collaborate on new initiatives to support the scientific community, including CAS's innovative workflow solution, SciFindern.

The CAS SciFinder Future Leaders program aims to expand professional networks among emerging researchers, increase knowledge and exchange ideas about the role of information within the research process, and share lessons from industry and academic leaders about the role of science in the global economy, academia and the media.

"CAS is privileged to connect the next generation of scientists with other leading researchers from across the globe and expand their professional research skills," said Chris McCue, vice president of marketing at CAS. "Participants were chosen based on their impressive academic accomplishments and the scientific merit of their research. We are honored to host the 2018 class and learn from their experience."

The program has seen rapid growth and is recognized as the premier program of its kind. This year, CAS received the highest number of applications across the widest geographical range since its inception in 2010. Alumni from this program have been a part of noteworthy scientific innovations and research, and are influencing future scientists through their demonstrated leadership.

The 2018 CAS SciFinder Future Leaders are:

Martine I. Abboud , University of Oxford, United Kingdom

Manuel Ahumada Escandon , Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School , United States

Jennifer Apell , ETH Zürich, Switzerland

Lučka Bibič, University of East Anglia, United Kingdom

Dario Cambiè, Eindhoven University of Technology, Netherlands

Gari V. Ccana-Ccapatinta, University of São Paulo, Brazil

Chong-You Chen , National Taiwan University, Taiwan

Tristan Clemons , University of Western Australia , Australia

Alexander Cook , Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia, Italy

Justine N. deGruyter, Scripps Research Institute , United States

Jie Deng , University of Freiburg, Germany

Dana DiScenza , University of Rhode Island , United States

Jesús Esteban Serrano , Max Planck Institute for Chemical Energy Conversion, Germany

Madison Fletcher , University of California, Irvine , United States

Gabriel dos Passos Gomes , Florida State University , United States

Jesus Alberto Jaimes Arriaga , Universidad de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Christopher Lemon , University of California, Berkeley , United States

Yuanhe Li , Peking University, China

Felicia Phei Lin Lim , Monash University Malaysia, Malaysia

Victor Pui-Yan Ma , Emory University , United States

Jana L. Markley , Washington University in St. Louis , United States

Abby-Jo Payne , University of Calgary , Canada

Yunyan Qiu , Northwestern University , United States

Yoshito Takahashi , Keio University , Japan

Siddulu Naidu Talapaneni, Global Innovative Center for Advanced Nanomaterials (GICAN), The University of Newcastle (UON), Australia

César A. Urbina-Blanco, Ghent University, Belgium

Galina Viryasova, Moscow State University, Russia

Julian G. West , California Institute of Technology , United States

Anita Yadav , Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, India

Qi Zhang, East China University of Science and Technology, China

