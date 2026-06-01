Family-owned luxury tequila house celebrates America's 250th Anniversary with an ultra-premium collectible release inspired by heritage, craftsmanship, freedom, and cultural connection

TEQUILA, México, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa Maestri proudly announces the launch of its Limited Edition 250th Anniversary Añejo Tequila, an ultra-premium commemorative release created in honor of the United States' 250th Anniversary and the enduring connection between Mexico and America.

More than simply a limited edition tequila, the release is a tribute to history, craftsmanship, resilience, and the shared spirit of entrepreneurship and celebration that has connected both nations for generations.

Casa Maestri Unveils Limited Edition 250th Anniversary Añejo Tequila Honoring the United States

Presented in an elegant 750ml gold chrome ceramic bottle featuring American-inspired embellishments, the collectible release embodies Casa Maestri's philosophy of "Affordable Luxury" by combining elevated design, authentic tequila heritage, and world-class craftsmanship into a statement piece created for collectors and tequila enthusiasts alike.

Inside the bottle is a refined Añejo tequila aged for two years in American white oak barrels, delivering a remarkably smooth and sophisticated sipping experience that reflects the artistry, patience, and mastery behind traditional tequila production in Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico.

Founded by the Maestri family in the heart of Tequila, Casa Maestri has become internationally recognized for its luxury ceramic presentation, premium tequila craftsmanship, and innovative approach to the spirits industry, with products distributed in more than 98 countries worldwide.

"This bottle represents much more than tequila to our family," said Celia Maestri. "Coming to the United States and building a dream through hard work, family values, and Mexican craftsmanship is something I will always be grateful for. America gave us the opportunity to share our culture, traditions, and passion with people across the country. Creating this bottle in honor of the United States' 250th Anniversary is deeply meaningful for our family."

Designed as both a luxury collector's piece and a tribute to American history, the release celebrates not only 250 years of American legacy, but also the courage, ambition, innovation, and pursuit of greatness that continue to define the American spirit.

"For our family, creating limited edition bottles that honor meaningful moments in the United States is truly a privilege," said Jose Coira. "The United States has played an important role in our company's growth and journey over the years. This release reflects our appreciation for that relationship while showcasing the luxury craftsmanship and heritage that define Casa Maestri. We hope consumers enjoy not only the tequila itself, but the story, artistry, and celebration behind every bottle."

The Limited Edition 250th Anniversary Añejo Tequila will be available in select U.S. states and retailers in limited quantities, as well as directly through the Casa Maestri website while supplies last.

SOURCE Casa Maestri