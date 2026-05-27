Casio to Release G-SHOCK Collaboration Watches Featuring XG

TOKYO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of two new additions to the G-SHOCK line of shock-resistant watches. The GM-S5600XG and GMA-S110XG were created in collaboration with XG, a seven-member hip hop and R&B group active on the global stage.

XG GM-S5600XG／GMA-S110XG

Consisting of JURIN, CHISA, HINATA, HARVEY, JURIA, MAYA, and COCONA, XG are pioneering X-POP as a new musical genre and creating a style all their own. Their boundary-pushing spirit closely aligns with G-SHOCK, a unique brand known for its shock resistance and distinctive design — making XG a natural choice as the brand's global ambassador in July 2025.

The GM-S5600XG and GMA-S110XG mark the first collaboration between G-SHOCK and XG. Each watch captures the worldview of XG through its own distinct design.

GM-S5600XG

Built on the 5600 line, which inherits the iconic form of the first-ever G-SHOCK, the new GM-S5600XG features glass finished in rainbow vapor deposition. The color of the glass appears differently depending on the viewing angle, creating a distinctive look that reflects the multifaceted XG worldview. The XG logo adorns the dial, band loop, and case back, touches worthy of this very special collaboration timepiece. The band and bezel are finished in chic black, making the watch refined and versatile enough for everyday wear.

GMA-S110XG

Built on the 110 line of watches known for their dimensional dial, the GMA-S110XG stands out with a vivid pink band and bezel. These components are crafted with Garal color molding techniques that mix resins of different colors, creating a one-of-a-kind marbled design that captures the energetic vibe of 1990s R&B and a pop, dynamic worldview. The dial is treated with a polarized finish for a beautiful look of colors that change with the tilt of the wrist. The XG logo adorns the dial, band loop, and case back, touches that complete this very special collaboration design.

Interview Video

https://youtu.be/SlgVuNl2LMY?si=4598rHGXfav1RA5F

SOURCE Casio Computer Co., Ltd.