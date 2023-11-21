CATL and Stellantis Sign Strategic MoU for the Local Supply of LFP Batteries for European Market

News provided by

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

21 Nov, 2023, 01:00 ET

  • The MoU outlines joint development of a state-of-the-art technology roadmap and future battery value chain opportunities
  •  CATL and Stellantis are considering the possibility of a joint investment in the form of a joint venture with equivalent contributions
  • Stellantis aims to leverage lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries to power its European electric vehicle production, supporting its aggressive Dare Forward 2030 electrification targets

NINGDE, China, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CATL and Stellantis N.V. today announced the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the local supply of LFP battery cells and modules to power Stellantis' electric vehicle production in Europe. To further support Stellantis' aggressive electrification strategy, the two companies are considering the possibility to form a joint venture with equivalent contributions.

Continue Reading

The MoU outlines a long-term collaboration between CATL and Stellantis on two strategic fronts: building a bold technology roadmap to support Stellantis' cutting-edge battery electric vehicles and identifying opportunities to further strengthen the battery value chain.

"This MoU with CATL on LFP battery chemistry is another ingredient in our long-term strategy to protect freedom of mobility for the European middle class," said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. "CATL is the industry leader in this sector and together with our iconic vehicle brands, we will bring innovative and accessible battery technology to our customers while helping us achieve our carbon net zero ambition by 2038."

"We are very pleased to elevate our cooperation with Stellantis to a new level. With Stellantis' time-honored expertise in car manufacturing and CATL's advanced battery technology, we believe the partnership will be a decisive step on both parties' journey towards carbon neutrality goals," said Robin Zeng, Chairman and General Manager of CATL. "We will remain dedicated to delivering more competitive and sustainable solutions for our partners to promote global energy transition."

Featuring a long service life and high thermal stability, LFP technology can enable Stellantis to offer high-quality, durable, and affordable electric vehicles in passenger cars, crossovers and SUVs in the B and C segments.

As part of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis announced plans of reaching a 100% passenger car battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales mix in Europe and a 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States by 2030. Stellantis is on track to become a carbon net zero corporation by 2038. Stellantis is assembling a roster of partnerships to ensure a stable, low-carbon supply of key materials for its electrified future.

For more information, please visit https://www.catl.com/en/

X: https://twitter.com/catl_official

Meta: https://www.facebook.com/CATLOfficial/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CATLOfficial

SOURCE Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

Also from this source

Stellantis y CATL firman un MoU estratégico para el suministro local de baterías LFP para el mercado europeo

Stellantis y CATL firman un MoU estratégico para el suministro local de baterías LFP para el mercado europeo

Stellantis N.V. y CATL anunciaron hoy la firma de un memorando de entendimiento (MoU) no vinculante sobre el suministro local de células y módulos de ...
CATL and Stellantis Sign Strategic MoU for the Local Supply of LFP Batteries for European Market

CATL and Stellantis Sign Strategic MoU for the Local Supply of LFP Batteries for European Market

CATL and Stellantis N.V. today announced the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the local supply of LFP battery cells and ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Railroads and Intermodal Transportation

Image1

Green Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.