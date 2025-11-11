CCTV+: 2025 General Assembly of the China-Africa Agricultural Science and Technology Innovation Alliance (CAASTIA-GA 2025) Successfully held in Addis Ababa

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 2025 General Assembly of the China-Africa Agricultural Science and Technology Innovation Alliance (CAASTIA-GA 2025) was successfully held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, home to the African Union headquarters, marking a new stage of systematic, platform-driven, and results-oriented China-Africa cooperation in agricultural science and technology.

Co-hosted by the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS), the African Academy of Sciences (AAS), and the Mission of the People's Republic of China to the African Union, the three-day conference is themed "Joint Effort through CAASTIA towards China-Africa Modern Agricultural Development." More than 200 delegates from agricultural research and education institutions, enterprises, and international organizations across China and Africa gathered to discuss cooperation pathways and chart a shared roadmap.

China Media Group (CMG) correspondent Wu Ting: In his keynote address at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit in September 2024, President Xi Jinping explicitly called for "the establishment of the China-Africa Agricultural Science and Technology Innovation Alliance." This conference is a concrete step toward delivering on that commitment. The meeting adopted the CAASTIA Charter, and released the Addis Ababa Declaration and CAASTIA's Three-Year Action Plan, laying a solid foundation for sharing S&T resources, overcoming key technological bottlenecks in agriculture, and cultivating locally grounded scientific talent across China and Africa.

Abebe Haile-Gabriel, FAO Assistant Director-General: CAASTIA is committed to driving innovation in agricultural science and technology. Today (27 October), multiple Chinese and African institutions signed memoranda of understanding (MOUs) for jointly implemented projects-pragmatic actions that advance this goal and are of historic significance.

Lise Korsten, President of the African Academy of Sciences (AAS): This platform will serve as our flagship for strengthening South-South cooperation. I look forward to it becoming a turning point for achieving food security across the African continent, and to learning extensively from China's experience in technology and innovation.

