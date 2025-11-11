CCTV+: 2025 General Assembly of the China-Africa Agricultural Science and Technology Innovation Alliance (CAASTIA-GA 2025) Successfully held in Addis Ababa

News provided by

CCTV+

Nov 11, 2025, 08:06 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 2025 General Assembly of the China-Africa Agricultural Science and Technology Innovation Alliance (CAASTIA-GA 2025) was successfully held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, home to the African Union headquarters, marking a new stage of systematic, platform-driven, and results-oriented China-Africa cooperation in agricultural science and technology.

Continue Reading
image_5016366_30023438
image_5016366_30023438
1
1

Co-hosted by the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS), the African Academy of Sciences (AAS), and the Mission of the People's Republic of China to the African Union, the three-day conference is themed "Joint Effort through CAASTIA towards China-Africa Modern Agricultural Development." More than 200 delegates from agricultural research and education institutions, enterprises, and international organizations across China and Africa gathered to discuss cooperation pathways and chart a shared roadmap.

China Media Group (CMG) correspondent Wu Ting: In his keynote address at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit in September 2024, President Xi Jinping explicitly called for "the establishment of the China-Africa Agricultural Science and Technology Innovation Alliance." This conference is a concrete step toward delivering on that commitment. The meeting adopted the CAASTIA Charter, and released the Addis Ababa Declaration and CAASTIA's Three-Year Action Plan, laying a solid foundation for sharing S&T resources, overcoming key technological bottlenecks in agriculture, and cultivating locally grounded scientific talent across China and Africa.

Abebe Haile-Gabriel, FAO Assistant Director-General: CAASTIA is committed to driving innovation in agricultural science and technology. Today (27 October), multiple Chinese and African institutions signed memoranda of understanding (MOUs) for jointly implemented projects-pragmatic actions that advance this goal and are of historic significance.

Lise Korsten, President of the African Academy of Sciences (AAS): This platform will serve as our flagship for strengthening South-South cooperation. I look forward to it becoming a turning point for achieving food security across the African continent, and to learning extensively from China's experience in technology and innovation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2819588/image_5016366_30023438.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2819589/1.jpg

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

CCTV+: 13. Globales Videomedienforum in Xi'an mit dem Aufruf, die Stimme des globalen Südens zu stärken

CCTV+: 13. Globales Videomedienforum in Xi'an mit dem Aufruf, die Stimme des globalen Südens zu stärken

Die Eröffnungssitzung des „Global South Media Partners Mechanism" und das 13. Globale Videomedienforum (VMF) wurden am Donnerstag in Xi'an in der...
CCTV+: v meste Xi'an sa konalo 13. Globálne fórum video médií s výzvou na posilnenie hlasu globálneho Juhu

CCTV+: v meste Xi'an sa konalo 13. Globálne fórum video médií s výzvou na posilnenie hlasu globálneho Juhu

Vo štvrtok sa v meste Xi'an v severozápadnej čínskej provincii Shaanxi otvorilo inauguračné stretnutie Mechanizmu mediálnych partnerov globálneho...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Agriculture

Agriculture

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Foreign Policy & International Affairs

Foreign Policy & International Affairs

News Releases in Similar Topics