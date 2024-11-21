CCTV+: Embarking on a Renewed Dialogue at Liangzhu Between Global Civilizations--The 'Liangzhu: A Dialogue across World Civilizations' Promotional Video and Documentary to Premier

News provided by

CCTV+

Nov 21, 2024, 23:59 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchanges make civilizations colorful, and mutual learning makes them prosper. A documentary on the recently-concluded Portugal and Greece stops of the 'Belt and Road Initiative' 'Liangzhu: A Dialogue across World Civilizations' cultural exchanges is about to be aired. A representation of cultural exchanges between the land of divine emblems and inscriptions of Liangzhu and the realm of Athena and navigational compasses, it presents Liangzhu culture's popularity abroad and appreciation by local youth, media outlets, as well as cultural and academic communities.

Continue Reading

The documentary, filled with exciting moments at the Events, could serve as a preview to the upcoming second Liangzhu Forum, building up the anticipation for an even more splendid future of human civilization. Also, it features further explorations into the stories and significance behind the Events.

This event was organized by the Information Office of Zhejiang Provincial People's Government, the Foreign Affairs Office of Zhejiang Provincial People's Government, and Zhejiang Media Group. It was hosted by the Overseas Center, or ZTV-World, of Zhejiang Media Group and was supported by the Chinese Embassy in Portuga, the Chinese Embassy in Greece, University of Lisbon, Portugal, and Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece, among other institutions.

SOURCE CCTV+

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

CCTV+: De puerta de la Ruta de la Seda a centro mundial de innovación

CCTV+: De puerta de la Ruta de la Seda a centro mundial de innovación

Xi'an, antigua capital y punto de partida de la Ruta de la Seda, se está convirtiendo rápidamente en una cosmópolis de la innovación tecnológica, la...
CCTV+ : l'ancien point de départ de la route de la soie est devenu un hub d'innovation mondial : Xi'an promeut la modernisation industrielle et la coopération internationale

CCTV+ : l'ancien point de départ de la route de la soie est devenu un hub d'innovation mondial : Xi'an promeut la modernisation industrielle et la coopération internationale

Xi'an, ancienne capitale et point de départ de la route de la soie, se développe rapidement en une cosmopole d'innovation technologique, de...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Internet Technology

Internet Technology

Telecommunications Industry

Telecommunications Industry

Art

Art

News Releases in Similar Topics