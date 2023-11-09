CCTV+: Katherine Loraine: Biking Around the Qiandao Lake

News provided by

CCTV+

09 Nov, 2023, 20:14 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the Overseas Center (ZTV-WORLD) of ZMG has launched the converged media program titled "Transformation of Zhejiang over the Past 20 Years: The Impressions of China in Foreigners' Eyes". This short video series, oriented to international communication, showcases China's practices in carrying out the set blueprint by sharing captivating stories from Zhejiang.

Continue Reading
Katherine Loraine Biking Around the Qiandao Lake
Katherine Loraine Biking Around the Qiandao Lake

The program's latest episode is "Olson, Katherine Loraine: Biking Around the Qiandao Lake". Katherine is a girl from the U.S. who completed her undergraduate studies in environmental sciences at the University of Virginia. She then pursued further studies at Nanjing University in 2015, and earned a master's degree in environmental sciences. She is currently employed at the environmental organization Green Zhejiang.

Two decades ago, Katherine's boss Xin Hao carried out a 2,000-kilometer-long bike tour around Zhejiang aimed at environmental exploration. The pollution he saw during the journey sent him to establish Green Zhejiang.

Today, Katherine is taking the same bike route again to witness firsthand the transformation of Zhejiang's environment. Let's join her as she explores the Qiandao Lake in Zhejiang's Chun'an county. The county boasts a picturesque biking greenway around the lake, which also serves as the cycling road race track for Hangzhou Asian Games.

SOURCE CCTV+

Also from this source

CCTV+: Katherine Loraine: Biking Around the Qiandao Lake

CCTV+: Katherine Loraine: Biking Around the Qiandao Lake

This year, the Overseas Center (ZTV-WORLD) of ZMG has launched the converged media program titled "Transformation of Zhejiang over the Past 20 Years: ...
CCTV +: Vamos a explorar la zona costera de Guangdong junto a medios de comunicación internacionales

CCTV +: Vamos a explorar la zona costera de Guangdong junto a medios de comunicación internacionales

El evento "Vamos a explorar la zona costera de Guangdong" se llevó a cabo en Guangdong del 30 de octubre al 3 de noviembre. Una delegación...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Image1

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.