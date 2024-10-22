CCTV+: When French Elegance Meets Chinese Style | The Romantic Tale between the Porcelain Capitals of China and France

News provided by

CCTV+

Oct 22, 2024, 01:22 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, the global spotlight once again focused on the romantic city of Paris, where the 33rd Summer Olympic Games were successfully held and concluded. Before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, the French National Olympic and Sports Committee collected four Chinese blue and white porcelain artworks, and said that the set of blue and white porcelain art not only demonstrates the exquisiteness of traditional Chinese craftsmanship, but also reflects the global resonance of the Olympic spirit.

Continue Reading

Limoges, a city in the south of France, is one of the oldest cities and is known as the "Porcelain Capital" of France. Like Jingdezhen, China's porcelain capital, Limoges showcases the charm of porcelain in many ways, making it a part of life and art, and it also committed to the inheritance of ceramic craftsmanship and culture.

On the streets of Limoges and on the campus of Jingdezhen Ceramic University, there stands a pillar made of blue and white porcelain. This set of artworks, created in 2018, is the joint work of teachers and students of École Nationale Supérieure d'Art Limoges and Jingdezhen Ceramic University.

When French elegance meets Chinese style, and when Chinese skills encounters French artists, a romantic melody of porcelain resonates between the "porcelain capitals" of China and France. Jingdezhen and Limoges, two ancient cities, have produced exquisite ceramic works in different time and background, continuously attempting to understand each other's cultures and engaging in cultural exchanges. This mutual attraction and interest rooted in historical memory offers endlessly fascinating and witness the inclusiveness and mutual learning between China and France.

In 2010, Jingdezhen and Limoges became sister cities, with ceramic culture serving as the common language. A year later, École Nationale Supérieure d'Art Limoges and Jingdezhen Ceramic University exchanged art students, who became young ambassadors for cultural and artistic exchanges between the two cities and two countries.

Friendship, which derives from close contact between peoples, holds the key to sound state-to-state relations. This year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France. The two ancient porcelain capitals have forged a bond through ceramics, connecting China and France, communicating with each other, and will write a new chapter in Sino-French cultural and artistic exchanges.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2536695/video.mp4 

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

CCTV+: "Mountain Leisure Life"

CCTV+: "Mountain Leisure Life"

"There are so many peaks in the world, but only here are the peaks a forest." The vast karst landforms are surrounded by more than 6,000 acres of...
CCTV+: Prezident Si slibuje větší národní úspěchy a přínosy k dosažení světového míru a rozvoje lidstva

CCTV+: Prezident Si slibuje větší národní úspěchy a přínosy k dosažení světového míru a rozvoje lidstva

Prezident Si Ťin-pching v pondělí prohlásil, že čínský lid dosáhne dalších pozoruhodných úspěchů a bude se ještě významněji podílet na ušlechtilých...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Art

Art

Entertainment

Entertainment

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Internet Technology

Internet Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics