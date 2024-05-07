Cell Impact Signs Main Agreement with F.C.C.

KARLSKOGA, Sweden, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cell Impact has entered into a main agreement with Japanese company F.C.C., which governs the continued collaboration between the two companies to secure business primarily in Japan, India, and China.

The main agreement leverages the strengths of both Cell Impact and F.C.C., outlining their respective responsibilities in various phases of upcoming deals.

Cell Impact has entered into a main agreement with Japanese company F.C.C., an agreement that governs the continued collaboration between the two companies to secure business primarily in Japan, India, and China. Based on Cell Impact Forming™, a unique and patented technology for shaping flow plates, the companies can address customers’ needs regarding design of flow plates and optimization of the production processes.

"Leveraging our expertise and Cell Impact Forming™, our unique and patented technology for shaping flow plates, we take responsibility for the initial cooperation with the customer, design and optimization of the product and process in future deals. This means assisting the customer in optimizing pattern design and developing tools and fixtures for analysis and verification, tailored for production," says Daniel Vallin, interim CEO of Cell Impact.

F.C.C. is a globally established supplier to the automotive industry. Some of the company's strengths are its size, infrastructure, and long-established networks within Automotive.

"We are pleased to collaborate with a successful manufacturer that has such a well-established network of contacts, especially in Japan, India, and China, where there is demand for flow plates initially for fuel cells. The agreement strengthens our position vis-à-vis world-leading players in the automotive industry," says Daniel Vallin.

The collaboration between F.C.C. and Cell Impact has evolved gradually since August 2022 when the companies jointly decided to install a demonstration line on-site in Hamamatsu, Japan. The purpose was to demonstrate the efficiency of Cell Impact's patented forming technology for potential customers in Japan and other parts of Asia.

Earlier today, Cell Impact announced a leasing agreement that will allow the company, together with F.C.C., to continue demonstrating Cell Impact Forming to customers and other stakeholders in the automotive industry.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Vallin

CEO and IR contact, Cell Impact AB (publ)

+46730686620 or [email protected]

About Cell Impact

Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming™ which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power.

The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2405641/Cell_Impact_AB.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1888196/4689602/Cell_Impact_AB_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Cell Impact AB