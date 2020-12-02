Cellebrite Announces Industry's First All-In-One Solution For Data Triage & Collection from Windows & Apple Computers

Digital Collector quickly surfaces Digital Intelligence to accelerate investigation outcomes

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite, the global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the Q1 2021 launch of Digital Collector, a powerful and complete triage and data collection tool for Windows and Apple computers. Formerly branded as BlackBag's popular MacQuisition product, the upcoming release includes all the popular features customers have grown to depend on, now available for Windows as well, plus additional capabilities making Digital Collector the most comprehensive computer forensics tool in the industry for investigators in law enforcement and in the enterprise.



The new solution is designed for investigators who need to complete a quick triage, live data acquisitions and forensic imaging, without the need for multiple solutions. Digital Collector will be crucial for investigators working on cases ranging from corporate IP theft, financial crimes, child exploitation and trafficking, planned terrorist attacks and more.

Digital Collector for Windows and Apple Computers Supports:

Forensically Boot: for systems that are powered off, boot into a protected environment for triage or imaging

for systems that are powered off, boot into a protected environment for triage or imaging Live Collection: for systems that are powered on and accessible, run Digital Collector live to triage and complete targeted collections

for systems that are powered on and accessible, run Digital Collector live to triage and complete targeted collections Triage : whether live or booted, browse the computer under review, filtering for file metadata or keywords, and review content

: whether live or booted, browse the computer under review, filtering for file metadata or keywords, and review content Targeted Imaging: choose to collect preconfigured categories or user selected files from triage

choose to collect preconfigured categories or user selected files from triage Forensic Imaging: collect a complete image of the system including deleted and unallocated areas of drives into industry standard formats

"We are excited to bring Digital Collector to our customers conducting investigations in law enforcement and in the Enterprise," said Ori Nurick, Executive Vice President of Product Management at Cellebrite. "Having Digital Collector as a part of our extensive suite of Digital Intelligence solutions provides our customers with a tremendous value and a single solution they can rely on for Windows and Apple computer data collection and analysis."



The upcoming release of Digital Collector will deliver the first in several new computer access and analysis capabilities scheduled to be introduced by Cellebrite throughout the first half of 2021. Future updates will focus on ease of use, remote collection capabilities and API integration with existing Cellebrite Digital Intelligence solutions.



Current MacQuisition customers with SSD devices will be able to install the new software for Digital Collector on their existing devices when Digital Collector will be available in early 2021. For more information on Cellebrite's Digital Collector, please visit Cellebrite.com .



