Cellebrite Announces The Launch Of The Digital Intelligence Readiness Navigator

"Cellebrite solutions for law enforcement have evolved from providing the ability to access and decode data, to include AI and analytics, the ability to optimize Digital Intelligence tools and safeguard the chain of digital evidence," said Mark Gambill, CMO of Cellebrite. "We are pleased to provide this unique resource to help law enforcement get ahead of the growing challenge digital data presents during the course of an investigation."

The Digital Intelligence Readiness Navigator is offered online to agencies of all sizes. The tool helps agencies on their journey to modernize and create standard operating procedures for the use of digital data in investigations by rating agencies' needs across eight key categories:

Access to digital evidence

Management of the digital data workload

Digital evidence operations and chain of custody

Capability to securely share data and collaborate

Ability to leverage timely insights from digital evidence

Competency and know-how of the team's ability to handle digital data

Professional development plans to keep pace with shifts in technology

Ability to measure the effectiveness of workflows and drive ongoing optimizations

According to the annual Cellebrite Global Industry Benchmark survey , a total of 97% of crimes involved cell phones, 53% involved computers, and 50% involved cloud data in 2020. Additionally, most investigators still review data manually; almost 20% read and mark extraction reports with a highlighter.

Alison Brooks, IDC Research Vice President, worldwide public safety lead explains, "The deluge of digital data and the COVID-19 pandemic have expedited the need for law enforcement to radically rethink their public safety workflow. Having a Digital Intelligence strategy prepares them to address these challenges, from whatever stage of digital maturity they are at. In turn, this helps them take advantage of emerging trends such as using AI as a force multiplier, establishing best practices for digital trust and acceptable use of technology, and using first responders as sensors."

Gambill continued, "The DI Readiness Navigator and Matrix are the cornerstones of forming a DI strategy and are crucial to its cultivation. Through our trusted partnerships with our customers, we look forward to helping guide them through this important journey."

To learn more about the DI Readiness Navigator and Matrix, please visit https://www.cellebrite.com/en/di-ready/#

