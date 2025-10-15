CGTN: China leads global push for a new milestone in women's development

BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China on Monday held the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women to address women's rights and all-round development. CGTN published an article highlighting China's achievements in promoting women's development since the landmark 1995 Beijing conference, and exploring how the country is advancing global cooperation on women's development as a major nation.

As this year marks the 30th anniversary of the landmark Beijing women's conference that adopted the historic Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, China on Monday held the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women to further advance global women's development.

In his keynote speech, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized women's vital role in driving social progress and proposed four key actions for the international community to take concrete steps toward gender equality, women's rights protection and all-round development.

He called on all countries to create a peaceful and stable environment for women's development and strengthen anti-violence mechanisms, fostering new growth drivers to empower women, and improve global women's governance systems to expand women's participation in national and social governance.

Furthermore, Xi urged deeper global cooperation on women's development, calling for support of the United Nations' central role and the creation of platforms to promote global women's cooperation.

China makes great strides in women's development

Monday's meeting took place as China continues to make remarkable progress in women's development.

Since 2013, targeted poverty alleviation efforts have lifted millions of women out of poverty, with 690 million now enjoying a moderately prosperous standard of living.

Today, women account for more than half of all higher education students and over 40 percent of the workforce. They make up 45.8 percent of China's scientific community, over half of internet entrepreneurs, and 42.3 percent of judges nationwide – reflecting growing opportunities for women in leadership and professional fields.

Meanwhile, women's health and well-being have improved significantly. Average life expectancy for women now exceeds 80 years, and maternal mortality has dropped by 77 percent between 1995 and 2024. The World Health Organization has recognized China as a top performer in maternal and child health.

"On the new journey of Chinese modernization, every woman is a key actor," Xi said at the meeting.

China leads global push for women's development

Beyond its domestic progress, China has also been an active promoter of women's development worldwide, especially in developing countries.

Since 2015, China has contributed $20 million to UN Women, co-established the UNESCO Prize for Girls' and Women's Education, and launched projects advancing digital education, healthcare and vocational skills for girls in Africa. The UNESCO prize alone has supported 18 organizations in 18 countries, empowering thousands of girls to pursue their dreams.

Through more than 100 maternal and child health programs, 100 "Happy School" initiatives, and numerous projects in housing, infrastructure and training, China has helped improve women's living and educational conditions across the Global South.

Leveraging the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund (GDF), China has implemented women-focused projects worth $40 million in over 20 countries. In training and capacity building alone, it has empowered more than 200,000 women from 180 countries and established the Global Exchange and Cooperation Center for Digital Empowerment of Women, broadening access to opportunities for women worldwide.

At Monday's meeting, Xi announced further commitments to women's development over the next five years: China will provide $10 million of funds to UN Women and $100 million for the GDF to support programs benefiting women and girls, aid 1,000 "small and beautiful" projects to improve women's livelihoods, invite 50,000 women to China for exchanges and training, and establish a global center for women's capacity building.

With new commitments and deeper cooperation, the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women is poised to become another milestone in the ongoing journey toward a more inclusive and equitable world for all women.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2025-10-13/China-leads-global-push-for-a-new-milestone-in-women-s-development-1Hr25ID2HtK/p.html