CGTN: When tales embrace verses: A 'Poetry Sans Frontiers' Symphony

BEIJING, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the embrace of another spring, as the Year of Dragon approaches, CGTN's documentary series "Poetry Sans Frontiers" returns with its third season, presenting a visual symphony of poetic prose.

Official poster of CGTN's documentary series "Poetry Sans Frontiers" season three. /CGTN

The documentary series continuously embodies the creative concept and style of "when stories meet poetry." The program brings together nine guests from various nations, including Turkish Ambassador to China İsmail Hakkı Musa, Iranian Ambassador to China Mohsen Bakhtiar, Colombia's designated ambassador to China Sergio Cabrera, Senegalese singer Big Makhou Djolof, Argentine poet Guillermo Bravo, Syrian theater actress Abeer Bitar, Chinese poet Zhai Yongming, Chinese blind pianist Mou Xingshui, and Russian poet Chudnova Irina, each with their own cultural background and life trajectory. Listen to them sketch the vivid tales of their lives. The series methodically weaves the essence of poetry, fitted to each protagonist's character and distinct life journey.

The inaugural episode of the documentary series "Home" invites the audience to perceive the memories around the concept of home, exploring its definition from different perspectives. Home could be a special book or a unique painting brought from the homeland by an Argentine poet. It might also be the passionate cry of a Senegalese youth who, far from his roots, contemplates the reasons for illegal immigration and poverty and endeavors to rebuild life on his native soil out of love for his home. Home is not merely a dwelling for the body, but a sanctuary for the heart.

The second episode, "Life," focuses on the love and belief in life, observing how individuals persist in seeking breakthroughs and leaps on the winding path of existence. You will follow the narrative of a theater actress in the war-ravaged ruins of Syria, striving to survive. Despite performing on a nearly demolished stage, her eyes are always filled with the sparkle of hope.

Audiences will also witness the journey of a female poet who, captivated by poetry from the moment she learned to read, spent 40 years constantly expanding the bounds of her poetic realm. With calm yet sharp words, she shares avant-garde literature and art, contemplating the future, pondering death, and reflecting on survival.

The third episode, "Dreams," guides the audience into a unique tapestry of life, witnessing how a Russian poet discovers the poetic essence of dreams within China's traditional 24 solar terms through time flows, and dreams are depicted with lyrical beauty by the poet. The third episode also takes you to experience the journey of a blind pianist from Xiamen, who, through music, finds the bright dreams of life.

Through the recitation of the Iranian ambassador, witness the resonance between the verses of the Chinese Tang Dynasty (618-907) poet Du Fu and the renowned 13th-century Iranian poet Saadi Shirazi, as poetry and its rhythms weave a colorful thread, connecting countless dreams in the ancient river of human civilization.

Broadcasting from February 5 to 7, "Poetry Sans Frontiers" invites you to wander within the realm of poetry. Three episodes will be distributed globally on all CGTN platforms, China Media Group's new media platforms, and international platforms.

Join us in listening to tales entwined with verses, stories that embrace and dance with poetry. Let the verses, poignant and expressive, accompany us into yet another blossoming spring.

