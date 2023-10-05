CGTN: "Wind in the Sails" dialogue reveals a collaborative future

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wind in the Sails: New Opportunities for China and Europe" dialogue was hosted in Athens to mark the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Over twenty distinguished guests and around one hundred representatives from China and Europe convened to discuss the fruitful outcomes of BRI over the past ten years and deliberate on the future collaboration and integration of the two regions.

Christos Stylianidis, the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy of Greece, underscored the vast potential for strengthening bilateral relations between Greece and China. He emphasized key sectors such as shipping, ports, supply chains, maritime equipment industry, and energy storage as domains where enhanced cooperation could yield significant benefits for both nations.

Grzegorz W. Kolodko, former deputy prime minister of Poland, highlighted a critical stance, urging European nations to steer clear of involvement in a new Cold War initiated by the United States. Instead, he advocated embracing the transformative potential of the Belt and Road Initiative. Kolodko emphasized the need to leverage this favorable "wind" to forge meaningful collaborations and promote collective development.

Xiao Junzheng, China's Ambassador to Greece, highlighted that despite prevailing challenges, China's economy has displayed steadfast growth, marking a significant 5.5% year-on-year increase in GDP for the first half of 2023. Of particular note was the substantial surge in the export of new energy-related products, showcasing China's proactive role in sustainable and innovative industries.

The event provided a dynamic platform for exchanging ideas, fostering dialogue, and enhancing understanding between experts and stakeholders from Europe and China.

