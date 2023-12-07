CGTN: Xi Jinping urges China, EU to step up cooperation, handle differences

News provided by

CGTN

07 Dec, 2023, 11:46 ET

BEIJING, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first in-person meeting of its kind between the world's two major forces and markets after the COVID-19 pandemic – the 24th China-European Union (EU) Summit – was held in the Chinese capital of Beijing on Thursday.

During his talks with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Chinese President Xi Jinping, who underscored the significance of China-EU relations to global stability and peace amid a turbulent international situation, called for both sides to step up cooperation and handle their differences through dialogue.

Upholding apt description of China-EU ties

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership and has witnessed frequent high-level exchanges between China and the EU.

In June, Chinese Premier Li Qiang made his first overseas trip after taking office to Germany and France. In October, the 12th round of the China-EU High-level Strategic Dialogue was held in Beijing, the latest interaction between the two sides.

"China and the EU should uphold the apt description of their relationship as a comprehensive strategic partnership," Xi said at Thursday's meeting. He urged both sides to fully leverage the guiding role of the China-EU Summit and the five high-level dialogues, strengthen strategic communication, increase understanding and properly handle differences through constructive dialogue.

"We should not view each other as rivals just because our systems are different, reduce cooperation because competition exists, or engage in confrontation because there are disagreements," the Chinese president stressed.

Echoing Xi, Michel and von der Leyen noted that the EU does not want to decouple from China. It seeks a long-term, stable, predictable and sustainable relationship with China and hopes that the China-EU Summit will help reenergize relations between the two sides.

Established in 1998 as an annual meeting mechanism, the China-EU Summit is devoted to enhancing dialogue and cooperation between the two sides in areas including politics, economy, culture and society. The previous summit took place in April last year via video conference.

At this year's summit, the two sides also vowed to strengthen communication and coordination in multilateral fora, including the United Nations and the G20, uphold multilateralism and promote the political settlement of international and regional hotspots.

Chinese modernization an opportunity for EU

"As China pursues high-quality development and high-standard opening up, it sees the EU as a key partner for economic and trade cooperation, a preferred partner for scientific and technological cooperation, and a trustworthy partner for industrial and supply chain cooperation," Xi told the two EU leaders.

China and the EU have remained each other's second-largest trading partners. Official data shows that two-way trade amounted to $847.3 billion in 2022, or an average of over $1.6 million every minute.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). During the meeting, Xi expressed China's willingness to strengthen Belt and Road cooperation, including by creating synergy between the BRI and the EU's Global Gateway.

The China-Europe Railway Express, one of the BRI flagship enterprises, provided services for 217 cities in 25 European countries with some 81,000 China-Europe freight train trips till the end of November, according to China's National Development and Reform Commission.

The EU side sees the long-term, steady growth of the Chinese economy as in the interest of Europe, said Michel and von der Leyen, who hoped the two sides would strengthen dialogue and cooperation in the economic and trade, green and digital fields, and keep supply and industrial chains stable and secure.

"Chinese modernization and European integration are strategic choices that China and Europe have made, respectively, with the future in mind," said Xi.

The two sides should respect and support each other and leverage the complementarity of their development strategies for common progress, he added.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-12-07/Chinese-President-Xi-Jinping-meets-with-EU-leaders-1pkQaZeBkJO/index.html

SOURCE CGTN

Also from this source

CGTN: W kwestii zmian klimatycznych, kończy nam się czas, nie możliwości

CGTN: W kwestii zmian klimatycznych, kończy nam się czas, nie możliwości

Pekin - silne, szybko bijące serce chińskiego dobrobytu - uchodził za bezpieczne i stabilne miasto, wolne od klęsk żywiołowych. Lato 2023 roku było...
CGTN: respecto al cambio climático, se nos acaba el tiempo, no las opciones

CGTN: respecto al cambio climático, se nos acaba el tiempo, no las opciones

Beijing, el corazón fuerte y veloz de la prosperidad china, ha sido conocida como una ciudad segura y estable, libre de calamidades naturales. Pero...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.