CGTN："The Art Beat" Season II- Eight Artists Offer Fresh Takes on the China Story

News provided by

CGTN

29 Aug, 2023, 12:23 ET

BEIJING, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Art Beat Season II premiered on CGTN television and various social media platforms on August 21. Each of its eight episodes focuses on the life and work of a different leading contemporary Chinese artist. Produced in multiple languages, it describes how their art tells China's story from a cultural perspective.

Continue Reading
CGTN："The Art Beat" Season II– Eight Artists Offer Fresh Takes on the China Story
CGTN："The Art Beat" Season II– Eight Artists Offer Fresh Takes on the China Story

Through an examination of their personal philosophies and their original paintings, performances and writings, the series reveals how, emboldened by the inspiration and strength they have gained from Chinese traditions, each artist has embraced innovation and taken his or her chosen art form into new areas of exploration.

Renowned artist Wu Yueshi believes that the essence of Chinese painting is found in the spiritual aspect of the whole. Only through deep cultivation is it possible to master subtlety of expression and gradually gain an insight into the profound and vast realm of Chinese art.

"Read, then paint" is the motto of Liu Wanming, an artist who is committed to depicting nature in the spirit of traditional Chinese painting. His love of reading, he says, has enabled him to bring an additional dimension of ancient charm to his paintings of the scenery of his hometown.

As an artist constantly seeking innovation, Shi Qi proposes the concept of "Three Forms in One". The duality of representation and abstraction, he says, is incomplete. Rather, the trio of representation, impression and abstraction offer a fuller picture, defining both life and artistic creation.

"Art is a lifestyle that makes me happy," says He Jialin, a painting master with a wide range of artistic interests. He believes in cultivating patriotism through his work and promoting traditional Chinese culture. In recent years, he has visited many ancient villages in China, determined to preserve the fading cultural heritage of these communities.

Ballet dancer Feng Ying's career has been defined by a relentless pursuit of excellence and artistic expression. Persistent and dauntless, she has overcome various difficulties and ascended to the very pinnacle of her profession. Today, as the director of the National Ballet of China, she remains as committed as ever to her art.

"Audiences should be glued to their seats, listening intently to your every word," says pingshu artist Tian Lianyuan. On stage, he uses just three everyday objects as props to tell his story – a fan, a wooden block and a handkerchief. Yet he manages to conjure "a life story, a historical drama" in which the audience become immersed in thousands of years of history and vast landscapes populated by vivid characters.

As the youngest recipient of the Mao Dun Literature Prize，Alai says he was destined to write. As a writer, he keenly evokes moments of excitement, confusion and pain without ever losing his sense of contemplation. "Humans are both the starting point and the destination," he says.

"Using broad strokes and big ink blocks to bring a three-dimensional effect to the paper," has been the defining approach of Zhou Jingxin. In 1995, he debuted a series of paintings that introduced a brand new style: "Ink Sculpture". He firmly believes that traditional Chinese painting is consistent with the concept of three-dimensionality.

SOURCE CGTN

Also from this source

CGTN : Expansion des BRICS : Que signifie l'adhésion des nouveaux membres pour la communauté mondiale ?

CGTN: BRICS приглашает новых членов: что это значит для всего мира?

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.