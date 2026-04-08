CHANDON unveils a new ready-to-serve Spritz collection

PARIS, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

THE LATEST EXPRESSION OF CHANDON TERROIRS

CHANDON pops a new collection of three fresh ready-to-serve Spritzes

Since its creation in 1959, CHANDON has been opening a world of possibilities by crafting sparkling wines in vineyards around the globe. From Argentina to California, via Brazil, Australia and China, we have become one of the world's largest estates dedicated to bubbles. As pioneers, we constantly explore new ingredients, techniques and terroirs.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/chandon/9391651-en-chandon-new-collection-three-ready-to-serve-spritzes

A NEW TAKE ON SPRITZ

With the launch of the CHANDON Spritz collection, consumers are invited to discover a new trio of ready-to-serve sparkling cocktails, offering a range of flavors and intensity levels, from the subtle, delicately bitter Orange Peel & Spices at 11.5% ABV, to the aromatic and zesty Berries & Hibiscus and Lemon & Verbena, both at 6% ABV.

WINEMAKING AND MIXOLOGY

The collection is the result of a collaborative effort led by Ana Paula Bartolucci, Cellar master of CHANDON Argentina; Pauline Lhote, Director of oenology and vineyards of CHANDON California; and Inés de los Santos, mixologist and owner of Cochinchina, ranked #26 within the World's 50 Best Bars 2025. Together, they combined their respective expertise to create the collection.

SIX YEARS AND 179 TRIALS

Our three Spritz are crafted from musts and sparkling wines produced in Mendoza, a high-altitude terroir ideally suited to the freshness, ripeness and acidity required. By exploring mixology, we developed innovative recipes, testing 179 formulations over six years using fresh fruit, herbs and spices. The result: botanical macerations obtained through slow extraction of aromas, whether from organic lemons and oranges; Patagonia raspberries and blackcurrants; hibiscus; or lemon verbena. In addition, our two lower-alcohol recipes stand out to be crafted without any dealcoholizing process.

Ana Paula Bartolucci explains: "We created new cocktails without using any dealcoholizing process, thanks to a selection of Muscat grapes that are low in sugar and harvested early in the season. We then stopped the fermentation of the juices in our vats once the alcohol level reached 5.5% and residual sugar 57 g/L. Blended with macerations of natural aromas, we achieve Spritz at 6% ABV."

CHANDON Spritz Orange Peel & Spices is available across Europe through leading wine merchants, bars, restaurants and outdoor terraces. In France, CHANDON Spritz Lemon & Verbena and Berries & Hibiscus will be available as a preview during the Roland-Garros Tournament, and via online retail websites.

€19.90 at wine merchants; €12–13/glass and €49–59/bottle in restaurants.

ALCOHOL ABUSE IS DANGEROUS FOR YOUR HEALTH. PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

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MEDIA CONTACT

Morgane Pont-Bruyns

Global Brand Culture Director

[email protected]

www.chandon.eu