Changhong Spotlights AI Innovations at CES 2025, Asserting Global Leadership in Intelligent Technologies

Changhong

Jan 09, 2025, 04:38 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Changhong is thrilled to join CES 2025 in Las Vegas on January 7-10, showcasing an array of Al-enabled products, including smart TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, a washer-dryer pair, and comprehensive smart home solutions. These innovations demonstrate the company's commitment to merging cutting-edge technology with enhanced lifestyle features, highlighting its robust technical expertise and dedication to expanding its international presence.

Changhong Introduces Next-Generation Smart Home Appliances

At the exhibition, Changhong's AI TV models, featuring the innovative Canghai Intelligent Agent, drew significant attention for their advanced interactivity, superior search functionality, and personalized services. The AI refrigerators impressed the visitors with their ability to reduce noise levels based on user proximity as well as to maintain optimal freshness and prevent frost build-up. The air conditioners equipped with AI-driven temperature and humidity controls ensure optimal comfort while reducing energy usage by up to 40%. Changhong's Ozone Supreme Care Washer & Dryer Pair utilizes cutting-edge washing and drying technologies to ensure top-tier performance.

The company's smart home system, customized to individual family needs, integrates proactive services, energy efficiency, security, privacy, and AI capabilities. This innovative solution enables families to achieve up to 20% in annual energy savings.

On January 8, during a concurrent event, Changhong's premium brand CHiQ was awarded the prestigious "Global Smart Home Brands Top 10" by International Data Group (IDG), further cementing Changhong's leadership in the global consumer electronics sector.

Accelerated International Expansion: Changhong Thrives in the World of Winter Sports

Changhong has embraced the growing popularity of winter sports, with its premium brand CHiQ partnering since 2023 with the International Ski Federation (FIS) Ski Jumping World Cup and the Deutscher Skiverband e.V. (DSV). In November 2024, Changhong announced its sponsorship of the FIS Snowboard and Freeski Big Air World Cup, reinforcing its vibrant and international brand image.

In June 2024, World Brand Lab valued the Changhong brand at 236.876 billion yuan (approx. USD 32.5 billion) in its list of China's 500 Most Valuable Brands. Changhong ranked 53rd in Asia's 500 Most Valuable Brands in September, and 283rd in the World's 500 Most Valuable Brands in December.

Changhong's leadership is deeply committed to advancing its technological foundation and continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation. The company aims to further enhance the global consumer experience by providing even more convenient, comfortable, and intelligent lifestyle solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2594487/1.jpg

