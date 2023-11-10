China Daily: Financial Street Forum focuses on enhancing openness and cooperation for shared growth and mutual benefits

News provided by

China Daily

10 Nov, 2023, 02:38 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serving as a national-level platform for the authoritative release of financial policies and the benign interaction between finance and the real economy, the Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2023 held in Beijing from Wednesday to Friday is aimed at creating a benchmark for China's financial reform and development and promoting openness, cooperation and win-win results on the globe stage.

Continue Reading
More than 400 heavyweight guests attend the Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2023 in Beijing.
More than 400 heavyweight guests attend the Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2023 in Beijing.

More than 400 heavyweight guests from over 30 countries and regions around the world are sharing their views on current economic and financial hot topics and exploring international cooperation opportunities and ways to overcome global economic challenges and how the financial sector can better contribute to economic development.

Themed with Better China, Better World—Enhancing Financial Openness and Cooperation for Shared Growth and Mutual Benefits, the conference, comprised of one main forum, three parallel forums and a total of 22 sessions, is being co-hosted by the Beijing Municipal People's Government, the People's Bank of China, the National Financial Regulatory Administration, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, Xinhua News Agency and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

The five main forums focus on topics such as strengthening international macroeconomic policy dialogue to enhance global economic and financial resilience. The heads of financial regulatory departments, policy committee members, exchange directors and the CEOs of well-known multinationals have been invited to conduct in-depth discussions.

Yin Li, Party secretary of Beijing, said at the opening ceremony that China's financial market is large, potential-rich, and fast-developing; with a solid foundation in the real economy, it has become a key force in maintaining global financial stability.

As the national financial management center, Beijing has abundant financial resources, a concentration of financial institutions, a plethora of financial talents, and is at the forefront of exploring and practicing financial reforms, he said.

Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China and administrator of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said monetary policy will pay more attention to cross-cycle and countercyclical adjustment, maintain reasonable and abundant liquidity, support stable economic growth and increase support for major strategies, key areas and weak links.

The market will play a decisive role in the formation of the exchange rate at a reasonable equilibrium level, he said.

SOURCE China Daily

Also from this source

Nation's path to modernization inspiring

Nation's path to modernization inspiring

The following article was published today by China Daily. The Chinese path to modernization, which is different from that of the West, has set an...
Seventh Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp and Teacher Workshop (China-Central Asian Project) opens in Xinjiang

Seventh Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp and Teacher Workshop (China-Central Asian Project) opens in Xinjiang

This is a report from China Daily: The seventh Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp and Teacher Workshop (China-Central Asian Project) has been launched ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.