China Pioneers Urban Health-Climate Solutions as Risks Hit Record High, Offers New Pathways for Global South

BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As 8 of 13 critical climate-health risk indicators reach record highs in China, the 2025 Lancet Countdown China Report, launched today at Tsinghua University, offers valuable lessons for urban resilience and low-carbon development.

Marking World Cities Day under the theme "Empowering Cities for Synergistic Action", the report delivers unprecedented city-level analysis, revealing a critical gap between national and provincial assessments and the distinct risks faced by individual cities. "While climate red alerts are flashing everywhere, we must fight public desensitization and provide cities with targeted solutions," said Professor Cai Wenjia, Director of the Lancet Countdown Asia Centre at Tsinghua University. "Our analysis shows health-focused climate action isn't an economic brake – it's actually an accelerator for growth."

Key findings with regional implications include:

Asian countries now experience an average of 20 heatwave days per year (2022-2024), with climate change responsible for 16 of these days

Public risk fatigue is emerging as climate warnings become constant, threatening response effectiveness

Each city faces its own distinct climate-health crisis – national averages mask critical local vulnerabilities

Scientific research doesn't match cities' most urgent needs, with cost-effective solutions remaining scarce

Health-centered climate action accelerates rather than hinders economic growth

The report identifies cities as both the epicenter of climate health risks and the engine of solutions, outlining five priority actions from developing people-centered early warning systems to embedding health in smart city planning.

The launch featured experts from Singapore, India, Australia, and China discussing practical urban solutions. The event also highlighted new financing pathways. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank outlined its focus on health- and nature-positive infrastructure, while the Asian Venture Philanthropy Network introduced its Climate x Health Lighthouse Fund—Asia's first philanthropic fund scaling adaptation innovation.

"The city-level evidence in this report is exactly what local governments need to move from planning to action," said Dr. Sandro Demaio, Director of the WHO Asia-Pacific Centre for Environment and Health.

The full report is available at https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanpub/article/PIIS2468-2667(25)00230-0/fulltext

