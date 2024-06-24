China-Switzerland Business Dialogue Bolsters Economic Ties at Supply Chain Expo Key Leaders from Both Nations Discuss Future Collaborations During Second CISCE Promotion Event in Zurich

ZURICH, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 19th, the China-Switzerland Business Dialogue and the second installment of the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) Swiss Roadshow took place in Zurich. The event coincided with the visit of a Chinese business delegation led by Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Introduced the mutual industrial strengths of China during the China-Switzerland Business Dialogue in Zurich.

Key attendees included Ren Hongbin; Chen Yun, Chinese Consul General in Zurich and for the Principality of Liechtenstein; Xie Guoxiang, Minister-Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Switzerland; Stefan Barny, Director of Global Network & Institutional Relations at Switzerland Global Enterprise; and Robert Wiest, President of the Swiss-Chinese Chamber of Commerce. Over 100 business leaders from both countries participated.

Mr. Ren discussed China's extensive market and integrated industrial chains as significant developmental advantages, juxtaposed with Switzerland's advanced economic status and industrial capabilities. He highlighted the mutual industrial strengths and supply chain potential, urging Swiss entities to participate in the forthcoming expo to enhance cooperative ties and streamline global supply chain processes.

Mr. Chen lauded the inaugural CISCE for demonstrating China's commitment to economic openness, which has strengthened international confidence in the second expo. He encouraged Swiss companies to capitalize on the expo's opportunities to penetrate the Chinese market.

Mr. Xie noted the considerable industrial strengths of both China and Switzerland, pointing out the vast potential for cooperation. He encouraged more businesses to pursue tangible collaborations with China.

Mr. Barny stated that Switzerland Global Enterprise would facilitate greater Swiss involvement in the next expo, a crucial step in bolstering Sino-Swiss and global economic ties.

Mr. Wiest expressed satisfaction with CCPIT's efforts in organizing the expo, describing it as an effective and professional platform that contributes to the orderly development of international trade.

The second CISCE, scheduled for November 26th to 30th, 2024, in Beijing, will feature exhibition areas for advanced manufacturing, intelligent vehicles, green agriculture, clean energy, digital technology, healthy living, and supply chain services. Over 400 companies, from local enterprises to global players, have committed to participate.

For more up-to-date information about CISCE, please visit https://en.cisce.org.cn/.

SOURCE China International Supply Chain Expo