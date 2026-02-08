Church of Scientology Unveils "Anthem" at Super Bowl LX--a Clarion Call Celebrating Humanity's Indomitable Spirit

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Church of Scientology will air its newest ad, "Anthem," during Super Bowl LX, marking the 14th consecutive year the Church has appeared in the Big Game—the most watched media event in the US.

The 30-second ad continues the Church's tradition of presenting messages of purpose and spiritual resurgence on a global stage. While last year's Super Bowl commercial "The Question" guided viewers on a sweeping journey through humanity's timeless search for meaning, this year's message delivers the answer: the recognition of one's own indomitable spirit.

The Church of Scientology’s “Anthem” ad premieres during Super Bowl LX, delivering a clarion call for purpose and unity. Airing to millions, the 30-second spot celebrates humanity’s indomitable spirit and will be available worldwide on the Church’s digital platforms. Speed Speed

"Anthem" is a rallying cry for those who have ever sensed there is something more to life—more to discover, more to become and more to live. The commercial calls on viewers to rise above limitations and seize opportunities to do the extraordinary.

Airing during a media moment defined by spectacle and scale, "Anthem" gives the audience something more enduring—a vivid expression of the spirituality that unites all of humanity.

With thousands of Scientology Churches, Missions and Groups spanning six continents, the message of "Anthem" will extend far beyond its Super Bowl debut. The commercial will be available across the Church's digital and social platforms throughout the game, allowing viewers around the world to experience the message for themselves.

Conceived and produced entirely in-house at Scientology Media Productions, the Church's state-of-the-art studio in Los Angeles, the commercial reflects the Church's ongoing commitment to cinematic storytelling.

"Anthem" can be viewed at Scientology.TV/You and on the Scientology YouTube channel.

Those wishing to explore the evolution of the Church's Super Bowl messages can view the complete collection of its Big Game ads since 2013 at Scientology.TV/SuperBowlAds.

Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 175 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

SOURCE Church of Scientology International