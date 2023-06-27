CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ CELEBRATES THE SCIENCE OF SKIN INTELLIGENCE

Clé de Peau Beauté's revolutionary skincare science, experienced in a global three-day event that also premières immersive AI art installation "Unseen Intelligence" by Refik Anadol

TOKYO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clé de Peau Beauté, the SHISEIDO Group's global luxury skincare and makeup brand hosted a global event in Tokyo, Japan from June 26–28th, 2023. Celebrating and revealing its revolutionary skincare science approach, "Skin Intelligence", the three-day event immersed guests in the brand's unwavering commitment to innovation and science-based approach to beauty. Guests from over 18 countries joined two of Clé de Peau Beauté's Global Brand Ambassadors, Ella Balinska and Diana Silvers. The Shiseido Global Innovation Center in Yokohama hosted the exclusive, global reveal of the skin gene network – visualized for the very first time. This network is made up of an internal collective that operates independently of the neuron network that powers the brain. The event also premièred a visionary collaboration with renowned media artist Refik Anadol. Anadol's immersive installation "Unseen Intelligence" is situated in the Tokyo Midtown, located in the district of Roppongi. Anadol brings his trailblazing approach to data narratives to envision the hidden world of Skin.

Ms. Mizuki Hashimoto, Clé de Peau Beauté Chief Brand Officer, is joined by global brand ambassadors Diana Silvers and Ella Balinska and internationally renowned media artist Refik Anadol at the unveiling of his bespoke art installation in Tokyo: Unseen Intelligence, inspired from Clé de Peau Beauté Science: Skin Intelligence Clé de Peau Beauté's Key Radiance Care collection, formulated with Skin Empowering Illuminator to boost Skin Intelligence: skin's innate ability to recognize between positive and negative stimuli, and achieve optimal radiance. Kiyoshi Sato, Clé de Peau Beauté Chief Technology Officer and Dr. Shinobu Nakanishi, Research Scientist at Clé de Peau Beauté Laboratory present the first visualization of the skin gene network, showcasing skin as a ‘thinking organ’ that operates independently from the brain

Since the brand's launch in 1982, Clé de Peau Beauté has been committed to pursuing a deeper understanding of Skin Intelligence: skin's innate ability to distinguish between positive and negative stimuli to maintain optimal condition at the epidermis level. Clé de Peau Beauté develops new technologies that support skin as a 'thinking' organ, boosting its reparative and defensive abilities to empower its innate ability to self-care, the most powerful catalyst for achieving optimal skin radiance.

Ms. Mizuki Hashimoto, Clé de Peau Beauté Chief Brand Officer, shared: "I am proud to showcase our unwavering commitment to innovation through Skin Intelligence to beauty experts worldwide. With our unique skincare approach, we have solidified our position as industry pioneers, redefining the future of skincare. I am thrilled about the limitless possibilities that lie ahead for a more radiant future."

Kiyoshi Sato, Clé de Peau Beauté Chief Technology Officer shared: "It has been a privilege for us to welcome so many beauty experts from around the world to our laboratories, where for the very first time, we unveiled a successful visualization of the skin gene network, which has significantly enhanced our understanding of the skin's inherent intelligence. To commemorate this scientific achievement, we then provided the data cluster to Refik Anadol, who brought it to life with his artistry. Together we were able to reveal a world that we know exists and have been searching for a glimpse of for so long."

The collaboration between Refik Anadol and Clé de Peau Beauté was born out of the brand's ambition to bring the unseen autonomic system of Skin Intelligence to life and create a memorable experience that educates and inspires audiences around the world.

Collaborating artist Refik Anadol comments: "Refik Anadol Studio's collaboration with Clé de Peau Beauté is based on a unique analogy between skin intelligence and artificial intelligence from the perspective of 'making the invisible visible' – a vision that we have been pursuing since our foundation. Clé de Peau Beauté scientists study life forces that are invisible - the unseen networks of our thinking organ – skin."

About Clé de Peau Beauté

Clé de Peau Beauté, the global luxury brand from Shiseido Co., Ltd., was founded in 1982 as the ultimate expression of luxury and science. Clé de Peau Beauté means 'the key to skin's beauty'. The philosophy of the brand is to unlock the power of a person's radiance by harnessing makeup technologies and groundbreaking skincare science. Forever guided by an exquisite aesthetic sensibility and commitment to innovation, Clé de Peau Beauté has instilled its products with modernity, advanced science, and dynamism to emerge as an industry leader. It helps to deliver a radiance so remarkable, it emanates from within. Available in 23 countries and regions worldwide.

Clé de Peau Beauté Official Website: www.cledepeau-beaute.com

Clé de Peau Beauté Official Instagram: instagram.com/cledepeaubeaute

About Refik Anadol

Refik Anadol's work uses data as primary material and encourages us to rethink our engagement with the physical world, decentralized networks, collective experience, and the creative potential of machines.Anadol's site-specific AI data sculptures, live audiovisual performances, and environmental installations are unparalleled in their field and have been exhibited at prestigious venues worldwide, including the Centre Pompidou-Metz, Venice Architecture Biennale, and The Museum of Modern Art, New York.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2142044/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2142046/image_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2142047/image_3.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1740205/cpb_logo_set_bold_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Clé de Peau Beauté