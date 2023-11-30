"Click" for Joy, Connect for a Home: SONGMICS HOME Officially Launches Public Welfare Project with French Animal Protection Society La SPA

In November, SONGMICS HOME partnered with the team at La SPA's animal shelter in Gennevilliers, leveraging the Clickat Collection to create a joyful playground for cats. Subsequently, the company will also donate cat trees to five other animal shelters as well as food and medicines for stray animals.

"Cats and abandoned animals as a whole, obviously require physical and medical care, but also emotional care, because most of them have experienced abandonment, sometimes have lived on the streets. That's why they have more difficulty forming a bond. It's also very important to work on emotional care so that they can be adopted by a family afterward." said Marjolaine Mathiaud, Manager of Partnerships and Events of La SPA.

Julien, project manager of SONGMICS HOME, noted that SONGMICS HOME is not only committed to building an ideal home for people, but also hopes to help more stray animals find their own loving homes. "We firmly believe that people and pets can live in harmony with each other, and that the companionship and loving interaction with animals can bring infinite joy to our everyday lives," said Julien.

The Clickat Collection, which SONGMICS HOME donates to La SPA, is an innovative cat wall setting new standards for pet product design, with 15 global patents granted. Through in-depth research on cats' natural movements and living habits, the invention team of Clickat Collection provides cats and their families with flexibly-extended, environmental-friendly and durable components. So that people can transform the product set into different forms along with various growing paths of cats effortlessly, which could highly satisfy La SPA's long-term operating demands and practically support their animal-caring projects in the future.

SONGMICS HOME has strived to take on social responsibility for years, trying to use our influence to make a positive impact and give back to the community. We firmly believe that through such collaborative efforts, we can shape a brighter, sustainable and harmonious future between humans and animals.

For more information, please visit:

SONGMICS HOME official website: www.songmics.com

La SPA official website: https://www.la-spa.fr/

About SONGMICS HOME

SONGMICS HOME, officially established in 2010, owns three major product brands including SONGMICS for home furnishings, VASAGLE for stylish furniture, and Feandrea for pet supplies. With the mission of "Complete Your Dream Home", SONGMICS HOME strives to provide global consumers with furnishing products that are "Varied, Valuable, Stylish," enabling everyone to effortlessly create their dream homes. To date, SONGMICS HOME's products have successively entered more than 60 countries and regions, including Europe, North and Central America, and Asia, serving over 20 million families worldwide.

Media contact:

pr@songmicshome.com

SOURCE SONGMICS HOME

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.