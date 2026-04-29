CMEF 2026 wraps up in Shanghai: a global stage for medical breakthroughs and future trends

SHANGHAI, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 93rd China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF), together with its concurrent industry events, has successfully concluded on April 12 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) after four days of exhibitions and exchanges. Under the theme "Innovation Fusion, Boundless Evolution," the CMEF 2026 gathered over 300,000 participants from more than 150 countries and regions. Companies from over 20 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Russia, and Malaysia, launched new products on site.

As a premier international platform for the medical and healthcare sector, CMEF 2026 showcased the latest advancements in global medical devices and related industrial chains, with thousands of pioneering medical innovations debuted. It's effectively driving efficient connectivity and collaboration across the upstream and downstream industry chain, while also accelerating the integration of innovative technologies with real-world applications, facilitating the transformation of R&D breakthroughs into commercialized solutions, which reinforced the fair's role in advancing high-quality development within the healthcare industry.

The CMEF MEDCONGRESS of CMEF 2026 featured over 100 premium forums across four pillars: Technology & Innovation, Clinical & Application, Policy & Regulation, and Industry & Commerce. Sessions focused on key topics including AI in healthcare, brain-computer interfaces, the silver economy, and regulatory affairs. Thousands of industry leaders, hospital directors, academics, and executives gathered to drive the integration of industry, academia, and research, fueling innovation in the medical and healthcare sector.

The fair hosted 19 WeTalk Stage sessions with focuses on key overseas markets such as Russia, Brazil, and ASEAN, covering topics including global product launches, country days, regulatory interpretations, and export bootcamps. Nearly 10 WeTour guided tours welcomed visitors from consulates, hospitals, and distributors representing Sweden, Finland, Italy, and other nations.

Concurrently, the 3rd GHWP Innovative Medical Device Symposium and the ASEAN special forum were successfully convened, addressing global market access and Southeast Asian opportunities to support medical device companies in their overseas expansion and industrial upgrading.

This year's exhibition showcased a full spectrum of new products, technologies, and application scenarios across the medical and healthcare industry chain. The "Future Tech Arena" brought together leading global and domestic innovators to unveil multiple first-of-their-kind products and breakthrough technologies, including ultra-high-definition wide-body CT scanners, surgical robots, and the world's first invasive brain-computer interface. Together, these advancements underscore the strong momentum of technological integration and high-quality development driving the healthcare sector forward.

With the successful conclusion of this year's event, CMEF continues to fulfill its role as a vital platform for fostering exchange and collaboration across the global medical and healthcare industry. Stay tuned for upcoming events:

tHIS (The Health Industry Series) ASEAN 2026 : July 28–30, the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Malaysia;

: July 28–30, the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Malaysia; Hong Kong International Biotechnology Conference and Exhibition (BIOHK) 2026 : September 9–12, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, co-organized with the Hong Kong Biotechnology Organization;

: September 9–12, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, co-organized with the Hong Kong Biotechnology Organization; The 94th CMEF and concurrent series exhibitions: October 21–24, Capital International Exhibition & Convention Center (Beijing)

Pre-registration link: https://reg.reed-sinopharm.com/pc/#/login?id=5ddeaa7e26e9472bb78671da18937b6c&channelUuid=2499c9c3f61548e0a61fca4118a8ec3a

SOURCE CMEF