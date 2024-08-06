Cognex Launches AI-Powered Counting Tool for In-Sight SnAPP Vision Sensors

New AI tool simplifies counting inspections for manufacturers across all industries

NATICK, Mass., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), the leader in industrial machine vision, expanded the capabilities of its In-Sight SnAPP™ vision sensor with the launch of an AI-enabled counting tool. This innovative software tool transforms how manufacturers handle counting tasks, allowing them to easily automate assembly verification and quantity checks that were previously time-consuming or prone to error. This advanced AI technology also provides an ease of use that lets more manufacturers accurately count challenging part types including objects of similar size, reflective and distorted parts, and objects with varying contrasts and shapes.

Powered by AI, the new tool reliably identifies and counts objects without complex programming. Post this The In-Sight SnAPP machine vision camera, which now has access to an AI-powered counting tool. The In-Sight SnAPP counting tool can verify the correct number of pills in a blister pack - even through reflective surfaces.

"Using cutting-edge AI technology and our easy-to-use vision sensors, we're now providing our customers with a counting solution that not only enhances accuracy and efficiency but also simplifies the user experience," said Lavanya Manohar, Senior Vice President of Products. "We're excited to see how this innovation will benefit manufacturers worldwide and continue making automation more accessible."

Powered by AI, the new tool reliably identifies and counts objects to ensure consistent quality control, without complex programming. Image-based training, guided setup, and embedded AI allow operators of all skill levels to quickly and effectively solve counting tasks, eliminating the need for complex setups or extensive training.

Suitable for a wide range of industries, the counting tool can be set up in minutes to perform a range of tasks.

Food and beverage producers can easily count the number of food products in final packaging to ensure completeness.

Pharmaceutical companies can verify the correct count of vaccine vials or count pills in a blister pack.

Automotive manufacturers can quickly count modules in an EV battery pack tray to confirm proper assembly and avoid recalls.

The In-Sight SnAPP vision sensor was first released in September 2023 and is designed to solve common quality control tasks including presence/absence detection, basic inspections, classification, and now counting applications. For more information about In-Sight SnAPP, visit cognex.com/in-sight-snapp or call 1-855-4-COGNEX.

About Cognex Corporation

Cognex Corporation invents and commercializes technologies that address some of the most critical manufacturing and distribution challenges. We are a leading global provider of machine vision products and solutions that improve efficiency and quality in high-growth-potential businesses across attractive industrial end markets. Our solutions blend physical products and software to capture and analyze visual information, allowing for the automation of manufacturing and distribution tasks for customers worldwide. Machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing or distribution and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries and e-commerce packages, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them. Machine vision is important for applications in which human vision is inadequate to meet requirements for size, accuracy, or speed, or in instances where substantial cost savings or quality improvements are maintained.

Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 4.5 million image-based products, representing over $11 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For details, visit cognex.com .

