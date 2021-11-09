Collibra Raises $250 Million in Funding Round Led by Sequoia Capital Global Equities and Sofina, More than Doubling its Valuation to $5.25 Billion

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced that it has raised $250 million in Series G funding. Sequoia Capital Global Equities (SCGE) and Sofina led the round, along with participation from new investor Tiger Global Management and existing investors Battery Ventures, CapitalG, Dawn Capital, Durable Capital Partners LP, ICONIQ Capital and Index Ventures. The funding values Collibra at $5.25 billion, more than doubling the company's valuation of $2.35 billion announced in April 2020.

Collibra has experienced rapid growth and customer traction, accelerating international expansion across key verticals including financial services, government, manufacturing and healthcare internationally helping to drive record performance in 2021. With funding from this latest round, Collibra continues its mission to change the way organizations use data — with the belief that governed, accessible, and trusted data has the power to change things for good.

"We are seeing overwhelming demand for our platform, and the interest from the investor community further validates our approach to helping our customers drive value from their own data," said Felix Van de Maele, founder and CEO of Collibra. "We are the only company in the industry that provides a single, fully integrated cloud-native platform to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation journey."

By delivering accurate, trusted data for every use, for every user, and across every source, the Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud is the single system of engagement for many of the Global 2000 wanting to make better, data-driven decisions to achieve the best business outcomes. Collibra accelerates how large enterprises modernize and integrate their disparate data sources, allowing customers to develop a common and trusted language around data spread across fragmented tools and systems. As a result, customers can easily and securely find, understand and access data to deliver smarter business decisions and unlock new business opportunities.

"With the growth of the datasphere expected to reach 181 zettabytes in 2025 , the opportunity lies in how organizations can manage both the data sprawl and complexity," said Aneesh Venkat, Partner at Sequoia Capital Global Equities. "Collibra's approach to delivering data intelligence will be the game changer as organizations become more agile in their strategies and business operations."

Collibra intends to use the additional raised capital to:

Advance Collibra's platform roadmap: Collibra will continue to enhance its Data Intelligence Cloud, a single system of engagement for data. As a cloud-native SaaS platform, Collibra uses an edge-cloud architecture, open APIs and graph metadata analytics technology to easily connect to modern data sources, business applications, data science and BI tools in one central location.

Expand the breadth and depth of the ecosystem: Leading technology partners such as AWS and Google Cloud already see Collibra as the partner of choice for data governance, catalog, lineage and privacy solutions and have become increasingly supportive of Collibra Data Quality. Collibra will expand existing partnerships in their ecosystem, including platform and solution providers AWS, Google Cloud, Snowflake, and Tableau.

Accelerate Collibra's global footprint: To support company growth, Collibra will be expanding its presence globally and hiring in key areas including engineering, sales, customer success and product. Collibra expects to double the size of its global workforce by 2023.

"Collibra is a high-growth, cloud-native organization and one of the most successful tech companies founded in Belgium. The company's success is testament to the strength of the Belgian tech ecosystem, and we are happy to continue our long term partnership with Collibra," said Harold Boël, CEO of Sofina. "Against a shifting market landscape, Collibra remains highly differentiated with its cloud platform and robust ecosystem, allowing it to expand its market leadership."

Collibra works with over 500 global enterprises, including seven of the 10 largest pharmaceutical companies, 70% of the largest U.S. banks, and several of the world's largest retailers. By delivering solutions tailored to customers' business outcomes, Collibra helps shift the focus on technology deployments from product-oriented solutions to a systems-oriented approach.

About Collibra

Since 2008, Collibra has been uniting organizations by delivering trusted data for every use, for every user, and across every source. Our Data Intelligence Cloud brings flexible governance, continuous quality and built-in privacy to all types of data. The Global 2000 relies on Collibra to create the critical alignment that accelerates workflows and delivers better results faster. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the U.S., Belgium, Australia, Czech Republic, France, Poland and the U.K. To learn more, visit collibra.com , follow @Collibra on Twitter or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Sequoia Capital Global Equities

Sequoia Capital Global Equities (SCGE) is a public/private crossover fund, with investments spanning from late-stage private companies to public companies. SCGE was founded in 2009 to expand Sequoia Capital's technology investing efforts into the public markets and operates independently as a separate investment advisor under the Sequoia brand. SCGE's private portfolio includes emerging leaders in the United States, Brazil, China, India, Israel, Japan, and South Korea. As these private companies become public, SCGE often continues to be a long-term shareholder with additional investments at the IPO and beyond.

About Sofina SA

Sofina is a family-controlled investment company listed on Euronext Brussels, managing its own assets that represent ca. EUR 10.4 billion. Sofina aspires to be the preferred partner of entrepreneurs and families who lead growing companies by backing them with patient capital and supportive advice. Common vision and strong alignment of interests with its partners are paramount in the deployment of its strategy.

About Tiger Global Management

Tiger Global Management is an investment firm focused on private and public companies in the internet, software, and financial technology sectors. Since 2001, Tiger Global has invested in hundreds of companies across more than 30 countries, including investments ranging from Series A to pre-IPO. The firm aims to partner with dynamic entrepreneurs operating market-leading companies in its core focus areas. Tiger Global's investments have included JD.com, UiPath, Stripe, Databricks, Bytedance, Snowflake, Facebook, Alibaba, Procore, Chime, Blend, Peloton, Attentive, LinkedIn, Flipkart, and Toast.

