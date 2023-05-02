Colombian doctor awarded for innovative dementia research

BOGOTA, Colombia, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 15, at the MIT Harvard Colombia Summit "Shaping the Future" organized by the MIT Harvard Club of Colombia, Dr. Lina Zapata won the Beyond Leadership Award for Medical Innovation for her research project aimed at improving dementia diagnosis in Colombia and reducing brain health inequality in the country. The Beyond Leadership Awards aim to recognize those who build the future of Colombia in the fields of sustainability, medical innovation, peace and reconciliation, and diversity and inclusion.

Dra Lina Zapata winning the MIT Harvard Club de Colombia Beyond Leadership Award - Medical Innovation

After being awarded, Dr. Lina Zapata said: "Winning the Beyond Leadership Award is a tremendous honor, and it is a testament to the hard work of our team in tackling one of the most pressing healthcare issues facing Colombia today."

She added "Education is key in the fight against dementia. It's not just about improving diagnosis and treatment, but also about raising awareness and reducing stigma. By educating the general public about dementia, we can promote earlier detection, encourage healthy lifestyles, and support those living with the disease and their caregivers. We need to work together to ensure that everyone understands the impact of dementia and the steps we can take to reduce its prevalence and improve the quality of life for those affected."

Currently, more than 55 million people worldwide have dementia, over 60% of whom live in low- and middle-income countries. The aging population in Colombia is rapidly growing, and with it, the prevalence of dementia. Besides the impact on the quality of life of patients and family caregivers, dementia is one of the most costly chronic non-curable diseases, putting an increasing burden on the Colombian health system.

One major problem in Colombia and most Latin American countries is that people with dementia are infrequently diagnosed, and dementia is not well-characterized. Delay in the accurate diagnosis and misdiagnosis of dementia prevents adequate treatment, genetic counseling, and worsens prognosis. This situation is aggravated in Latin America because of limited options for culturally valid cognitive tests and Latinos' socio-biological and phenotypic diversity, which affect dementia characterization.

To address these issues, Dr. Lina Zapata leads an interdisciplinary research team in Cali, Valle del Cauca, Colombia, within the Fundacion Valle del Lili Research Center, aiming to test the accuracy of novel and scalable technology-based cognitive assessments to support accurate detection and characterization of dementia in this region of Colombia.

Dr. Zapata's research team has used digital tools to identify the cognitive, clinical, and genetic profiles of Colombian adults with dementia in Valle del Cauca, within an admixed and diverse population (indigenous, African Colombian and with European ancestries), using risk modeling and pedigree software, and is currently studying their whole genome. This will help make early and accurate diagnosis of dementia, detect new genetic mutations of neurodegenerative diseases in this region, and eventually reduce brain health inequality in Colombia.

Dr. Lina Zapata's project has been awarded grants and funding from leading international dementia associations such as the Global Brain Health Institute (USA), the Alzheimer's Association (USA), the Alzheimer Society (UK), and the Latin American and Caribbean Consortium on Dementia (RedLat).

One of the main benefits of this project is the inclusion of an under-studied and under-represented population in international research on dementia. This will allow us to better understand the clinical presentation of dementia in Colombia (which might differ from other countries for cultural and genetics reasons), acquire more knowledge about our genetic vulnerability regarding neurodegenerative disease, but also allow Colombian patients with dementia to participate in international clinical trials for future treatment, and reduce inequality in diagnosis and treatment of dementia.

Dr. Lina Zapata said "Through our research, we aim to provide more accurate and culturally relevant diagnosis and treatment for people living with dementia in Colombia, while also promoting diversity and inclusion in global dementia research."

About Dr. Lina Zapata

Dr. Lina Zapata is a medical doctor graduated from the CES University (Medellin, Colombia), specialized in psychiatry from the University of Valle (Cali, Colombia), and senior Atlantic Fellow at the Global Brain Health Institute - University of California San Francisco, where she specialized in improving brain health and reducing the scale and impact of dementia worldwide.

Since 2018, Dr. Lina Zapata has worked as a Psychiatrist at Fundacion Valle del Lili and at Hospital Departamental Psiquiátrico Universitario del Valle in Cali. Since 2019, she also is professor of psychiatry at the medical school of Javeriana University, and at ICESI university since 2022.

Dr. Lina Zapata has been published in major international medical indexed journals including The Journal of neuropsychiatry and clinical neurosciences, and has been invited to speak in neurology, psychiatry and leadership conferences, podcasts and radio shows in Latin America, the US, Europe and Asia.

About MIT Harvard club de Colombia (organizer of the Beyond Leadership Awards)

MIT Harvard Club of Colombia is a community of MIT and Harvard alumni and students linked to Colombia, aimed at strengthening ties, promoting the development of their members, and building a better country. The club seeks to maintain a connection with Harvard and MIT and their alumni. That is why they organize activities and events that foster networking and other interests of their active members.

Contact: https://www.dralinazapata.com

[email protected]

