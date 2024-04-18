Configit Welcomes Kenneth Hune Petersen as New Chief Commercial Officer

Appointment of industry vet will help improve global sales efforts and accelerate expansion

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced it has appointed Kenneth Hune Petersen as chief commercial officer. In this role, he'll help drive the company's global partner and sales initiatives and expand the sales team across all regions.

Petersen brings to Configit a wealth of experience in international business and leadership, having helped transform organizations into industry leaders and steer them through complex markets. Prior to joining Configit, he was chief commercial officer at Sonion, chief sales and marketing officer at Milestone Systems and vice president of sales for North America at SimCorp. In all companies, he has played a pivotal role in growing their revenue.

Petersen's experience in the North American market will be instrumental as Configit continues to expand its market presence in the U.S. and Canada. Adding Petersen to the team marks an important step in Configit's efforts to help more customers harness the power of CLM to manage ever-increasing product complexity and accelerate their digital transformation.

Johan Salenstedt, CEO, Configit, said: "As product complexity continues to increase, our customers need sophisticated solutions to navigate this challenge. We are dedicated to meeting these needs and Kenneth's leadership will enhance our ability to do so. With his extensive experience and strategic foresight, we have no doubt he will bring Configit to new heights of global success."

Kenneth Hune Petersen, chief commercial officer, Configit: "Configit's innovative product offering and its position within the CLM market offers boundless opportunities for growth. Looking ahead, I aim to expand Configit's geographical and industry reach, ensuring sustained growth and success with both existing and new partners and customers."

About Configit

Configit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation® (VT™) technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website: configit.com

