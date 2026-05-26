Constructor Group selects Singapore for new global AI and quantum headquarters, creating 200+ high-skilled roles

BREMEN, Germany, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Constructor Group has chosen to relocate its headquarters from Switzerland to Singapore, one of the world's most prevalent innovation hubs—a decision that will create approximately 200 new high-skilled positions for young and seasoned professionals. The move and long-term partnership further strengthens the Constructor Group's connection with Singapore. In total, Constructor will create more than 200 new jobs over the next 2-3 years, expanding its regional footprint to more than 250 people, extending to research, education, deep technology and capital businesses.

Constructor Group announced today it's relocating its global HQ to Singapore.

The decision for Constructor Group to establish itself in Singapore was made after an extensive international evaluation process of leading technology destinations. The Singapore government welcomes this initiative, which will contribute to strengthening Singapore's AI and quantum ecosystem, and enhance capabilities for the research and education sector.

"Singapore is one the world's top technology and research environments, and their support has opened a new door," said Dr. Serg Bell, Constructor Group Founder and Chairman of the Board. "Constructor Group's entire ecosystem — research, education, deep technology and capital — will now sit in one place to define what AI and quantum mean for industry and education over the next decade," said Dr. Bell.

Why Singapore

The decision reflects Singapore's position as a globally recognised innovation and technology hub. Singapore ranks among the world's leading economies on measures of innovation, talent competitiveness, and global connectivity, including being ranked #1 on the 2026 Henley Passport Index and remaining in the global top five of the WIPO Global Innovation Index. The country is also continuing to strengthen its AI and deep tech ecosystem under National AI Strategy 2.0, supported by sustained investments in infrastructure, research, and talent development.

Singapore has become an important regional base for many leading technology companies, including OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, and Workato, reflecting the country's attractiveness as a hub for technology innovation, talent, and enterprise adoption. Constructor's move is aligned with these broader ecosystem trends.

"Digital Industry Singapore welcomes Constructor Group's plans to establish its AI and Quantum Centre of Excellence in Singapore. This investment will further strengthen Singapore's growing deep-tech ecosystem, and create valuable opportunities for collaboration with our research and enterprise partners. Through these partnerships, we look forward to new capabilities and innovations being developed from Singapore," said Philbert Gomez, Senior Vice President, Executive Director and Head of Digital Industry Singapore.

Read the full version here: Constructor Group selects Singapore for new global AI and quantum headquarters, creating 200+ high-skilled roles | Constructor Group

CONTACT: D. Scott Peterson, +49 172 367 7317, [email protected]

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