CORNEX Showcases Latest Renewable Energy Products at The Smarter E Europe 2023

CORNEX New Energy Co., Ltd.

17 Jun, 2023, 09:15 ET

MUNICH, June 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CORNEX New Energy Co., Ltd. ("CORNEX"), a global new energy company committed to the innovation of lithium-ion battery technology, showcased its flagship products, including the Conergy π314Ah large battery cell and CORNEX 215kWh liquid cooling outdoor cabinet, at The Smarter E Europe 2023, the largest platform for the European energy industry, held from June 14 to 16 in Munich, Germany.

Conergy π314Ah large battery Cell: stable performance with longer battery life

The Conergy π 314Ah large battery cell has tackled the technological bottlenecks of long circulation and safety issues, its single-cell energy is up to 1,004Wh with cycle times reaching 12,000 times. Through the optimization of the electrolyte design formula and pole lug structure, it has lowered internal resistance by 15 percent and temperature rise is decreased by 10% percent.

Additionally, the main material of positive and negative electrodes is modified in structure, coupled with special coating treatment and granulation process to ensure the stability of the material structure of the battery in the long-term cycle process, extending the battery cell life.

CORNEX 215kWh liquid cooling outdoor cabinet: an all-in-one solution for multiple application scenarios

CORNEX 215kWh liquid cooling outdoor cabinet is applicable to industrial and commercial scenarios. The flexible, all-in-one product has adopted an integrated plug-and-play design supporting multiple parallel connections.

It's a greener solution that utilizes large surface cooling technology to control the system temperature within 30 degrees Celsius and ensure a system temperature difference within 2 degrees Celsius to achieve constant temperature control of the cell.

It's also a safer design with IP55 grade protection, and an intelligent product with functions including full-range monitoring in real-time, safety warning, fault diagnosis, smart operation, and maintenance, while supporting automatic grid switching.

CORNEX has also developed a fast and efficient after-sales service system that provides full life-cycle support and management to meet the needs of global clients, that includes field service, remote monitoring, safety systems, training, quality improvement, supply chain management, customer service, and financial management.

About CORNEX

As a new energy innovative high-tech enterprise, CORNEX NEW ENERGY CO., LTD. ("CORNEX") focuses on the R&D, manufacturing, sales and services of energy storage batteries, EV batteries and energy management system, and is committed to providing the world-class solutions, products and services for new energy applications worldwide.

