Craftsmanship Elevates Driving Experience by Innovative Vehicles at 135th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 135th China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair" or "the Fair") kicked off with unprecedented enthusiasm in Guangzhou, China, drawing global attention and a massive influx of buyers to Phase 1 of the onsite exhibition. Among the highlights are vehicles and two-wheels, where exhibitors showcased vehicles that epitomize craftsmanship's contribution to superior driving experiences. This has revitalized international market demand with quality vehicles known for their performance and attention to detail.

With a diverse range of products under its belt, including Pit Bikes, Dirt Bikes, Mini GPs, and All-terrain Vehicles (ATVs), Zhejiang Kayo Motor Co., Ltd. has established itself as a leader in the off-road motorcycles industry, chosen for national-level racing events due to its superior quality and dependability. At the Fair, KAYO is showcasing its sporty ATV, featuring a robust four-stroke engine, advanced grip design, and a meticulously calibrated shock absorption system, making it ideal for challenging terrains like steep inclines and deserts. This ATV promises not only an adrenaline-pumping ride but also a comfortable and secure experience. For more information, visit our homepage at https://goo.su/Vz7c.

Innovating urban commuting solutions, Zhejiang Okai Vehicle Co.,Ltd. presented the OKAI NEON Ultra ES40 smart electric scooter. With a top speed of 24 miles per hour and a range of up to 70KM on a single charge, it guarantees worry-free travel whether for daily commutes or holiday outings. Its front hydraulic suspension system and adjustable rear shock absorbers offer smooth rides in bustling city life. Discover more by clicking https://goo.su/Lac5r.

Jiangxi Rayone Wheels Technology Company Limited showcased lightweight aluminum alloy wheels that play an essential role in supporting vehicles' structure while reducing noise vibration - foundational elements of an excellent driving experience. Their aluminum alloy spinning process not only reduces vehicle weight but also enhances fuel efficiency or battery range for electric cars while improving handling capabilities extending engine life span. Further details can be found at https://goo.su/zKkzVT.

The opening of the 135th Canton Fair marks another milestone as top-quality enterprises gather in Guangzhou awaiting global buyers to explore cooperation opportunities towards achieving trade success. For more information about the 135th Canton Fair or registration details please visit https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16.

