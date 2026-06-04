Creative Expression Takes Shape: ELEGOO Partners with emoji® - The Iconic Brand for a Special Co-Branded 3D Printer Centauri Carbon 2 Combo Edition

HAMBURG, Germany, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, is proud to announce an exciting partnership with the emoji® brand — bringing together two powerful symbols of creativity, fun, and self-expression.

The collaboration was brokered by emoji company's UK licensing agent, Big Picture Licensing, whose support helped bring together two globally recognized brands driven by innovation, creativity, and emotional connection.

Your Vibe, Now in 3D

ELEGOO has remained committed to making creation more accessible through intuitive 3D printing technology that transforms imagination into reality.

At the center of this collaboration is ELEGOO's flagship consumer printer, the Centauri Carbon 2 Combo — an iconic product designed to make high-quality 3D printing simple, intuitive, and enjoyable for everyone.

Introducing the first-ever emoji® brand themed 3D printer

ELEGOO × emoji® brand Centauri Carbon 2 Combo

This special edition features:

A premium silver-white body design with exclusive emoji® brand designs and visual accents

A customized UI interface featuring playful emoji® brand layouts for a more immersive experience

The official emoji® brand 3D G-code model files, allowing users to instantly transform iconic digital expressions into physical creations

A unique blend of lifestyle aesthetics, creativity, and cutting-edge maker technology

Together, ELEGOO and the emoji® brand are redefining creative expression — making it more emotional, personal, and tangible than ever before.

As the campaign slogan says:

"Your Vibe, Now in 3D."

Everything that feels like you, can now become something you can see, hold, create, and share.

When one emoji® brand icon meets another icon, the result is more than a product collaboration — it becomes a celebration of joy, individuality, and multicultural creativity.

Executive Quotes



"The emoji® brand has always represented emotions and connection, while ELEGOO stands for empowering creativity through technology," said Kevin Wang, VP of ELEGOO. "This partnership reflects our shared belief that self expression should be joyful, simple, and accessible to everyone. We're excited to bring that spirit into the world of 3D printing and help users turn feelings into something real."

Marco Hüsges, CEO and Founder of the emoji company, said: "We're incredibly excited to partner with ELEGOO on the very first collaboration between the emoji® brand and a 3D printing brand. Together, we're bringing digital self-expression into the physical world in a fun, creative, and completely new way.

This partnership highlights how 3D printing is evolving beyond traditional maker spaces and becoming part of everyday lifestyle technology — inspiring people to create, personalize, and express themselves like never before.

With the ELEGOO × emoji® Centauri Carbon 2 Combo, creativity becomes something you can truly see, hold, and share with the world."

Pricing and Availability



ELEGOO × emoji® Centauri Carbon 2 Combo is priced at $489 USD, €479 EUR, £415 GBP, $689 CAD, $1019 AUD and ￥89,999 JPY. Buyers can now place orders at ELEGOO official website where available shipping destinations include the United States, Great Britain, Canada, European Union, Australia and Japan.

About emoji® - The Iconic Brand

The emoji company is the owner of the emoji® brand, registered for a vast array of goods and services in over 150 countries. Its extensive rights portfolio encompasses over 1000 trademarks and over 25000 emoji® brand icons and designs. These are available for legal licensing and merchandising, including promotions, events, and marketing campaigns.

The emoji® brand, recognized globally, collaborates with over 1400 renowned license partners, including giants like Sony Pictures Animation, Pop Mart, BYD, New Era, Tonie´s, Trolli, PUMA, L´Oreal, and Burger King. Celebrated as the 3rd most influential brand behind Lego and Coca-Cola by a leading industry publication and with a retail revenue of more than 3 billion US$ in the past 6 years the emoji company stands at the #78 position among the Top 150 Global Licensors, cementing its status as a universal lifestyle brand of unprecedented influence.

Visit: www.emoji.com

About ELEGOO

Founded in 2015, ELEGOO is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 150 countries and regions. In 2025, the company's total sales revenue surpassed 300 million USD, with more than 1000 employees and over 430,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, ELEGOO provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

Visit: www.elegoo.com

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