CSafe Global Launches an Industry First: Real-Time Shipment Visibility

Available now to CSafe air cargo customers, the company has already started retrofitting active RKN and RAP containers with the new sensors capable of tracking location and condition. The platform, custom built by Cloudleaf, Inc. in close collaboration with CSafe operations, provides real-time alerts and notifications directly to customers via email, text or in the platform itself of the following for each shipment:

Cargo temperature outside set parameters

Door open events

Ambient temperature change outside set parameters

Shock event

Tilt event

Ambient pressure change outside set parameters

Ambient humidity change outside set parameters

Route deviation / delay

CSafe customers who take advantage of the new platform will also benefit from many other features included with every lease such as:

Request and manage leases

Add an unlimited number of platform users

Monitor all shipments in real-time

Customize real-time alerts and notifications

Customize locations for routes and save for future shipments

Access historical shipments

Export data in real-time during the shipment to intervene as needed

Receive GDP compliant standard shipment report

Use standard rest API packet

"I am beyond proud of the teams of people who have worked tirelessly on this project for more than two years to deliver so much more than just basic functionality to our customers," said Patrick Schafer, CSafe CEO. "What we have built in partnership with Cloudleaf is a system that is fit for our customers' needs today and agile enough to easily accommodate enhancements and new innovations well into the future."

Tom Weir, CSafe COO, who has led the effort from the beginning, noted that, "the entire team is excited about today's official launch, but that doesn't mean the work is over. We will be retrofitting the remainder of the active container fleet throughout Q1 before we move on to our roadmap of enhancements. We'll also be bringing our Cell & Gene customers onto the platform and implementing the system for VIP Parcel containers and customers to offer the capability across our entire product portfolio."

Weir noted that CSafe has received FAA approval for the tracking device integration into both the CSafe RKN and CSafe RAP active containers.

